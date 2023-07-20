Flounder Nicoise en Papillote

By Ellie Krieger

Brimming with French Mediterranean flavor and company-worthy elegance, this dish is surprisingly fast and easy to pull together. Just pile the ingredients onto parchment paper and seal up the parchment to form packets, which cook in 12 minutes. Serve directly in the packets, or transfer the contents of each to serving plates. Just be sure to include all the juices, and serve with rice, quinoa or crusty bread to sop them up.

Note: If you run into trouble making packets with parchment only, foil can make it easier. Arrange four 12-by-18-inch sheets of aluminum foil on a flat work surface. Layer one sheet of parchment paper about the same size on top of each piece of foil. Distribute the ingredients, then seal the foil tightly to form 4 packets, leaving about 2 inches of room on top of each to allow steam to develop.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 2 days.

Substitutions: No flounder or sole fillets? >> Use tilapia or snapper.