Flounder Nicoise en Papillote
Brimming with French Mediterranean flavor and company-worthy elegance, this dish is surprisingly fast and easy to pull together. Just pile the ingredients onto parchment paper and seal up the parchment to form packets, which cook in 12 minutes. Serve directly in the packets, or transfer the contents of each to serving plates. Just be sure to include all the juices, and serve with rice, quinoa or crusty bread to sop them up.
Note: If you run into trouble making packets with parchment only, foil can make it easier. Arrange four 12-by-18-inch sheets of aluminum foil on a flat work surface. Layer one sheet of parchment paper about the same size on top of each piece of foil. Distribute the ingredients, then seal the foil tightly to form 4 packets, leaving about 2 inches of room on top of each to allow steam to develop.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 2 days.
Substitutions: No flounder or sole fillets? >> Use tilapia or snapper.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 1 medium lemon
- Heaping 1/3 cup (1 1/2 ounces) pitted kalamata olives, finely chopped
- 1 small clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaf or 1/2 teaspoon dried
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 8 ounces haricots verts or thin green beans, trimmed
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- Four (4- to 5-ounce) fillets of flounder or sole (see Substitutions)
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion (half-moons)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup lightly packed fresh parsley leaves
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.
Step 2
Finely zest the lemon into a small bowl, then cut the lemon in half. Juice one half of the lemon into another small bowl; cut the other half into wedges. To the bowl with the zest, add the olives, garlic, thyme and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, and stir to combine.
Step 3
Arrange four 12-by-18-inch sheets of parchment paper on a flat work surface. (If you don’t have enough counter space, you may need to work in batches.) Fold each sheet in half lengthwise; and then open flat. Evenly divide the haricots verts on one half of each piece of parchment, near the fold. Arrange the tomatoes on top, then place a piece of fish on top of that. Sprinkle with the salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, then top each piece of fish with a quarter of the olive mixture, distributing it evenly. Lay the onion slices on top of that, then drizzle each piece with 1 1/2 teaspoons of the olive oil and 1 teaspoon of the reserved lemon juice.
Step 4
Fold the empty parchment half over the top of the fillets and roll the edges, crimping to seal tightly. The paper can touch the fish, but should not be pressed against it, leaving the packets room to expand.
Step 5
Place the packets on a large, rimmed baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and beans are tender-crisp.
Step 6
Open each packet (be careful of the steam) and serve on plates, either directly in the packets or with the contents of each transferred to the plates, garnished with the parsley and lemon wedges, for squeezing.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 packet)
Calories
198
Carbohydrates
8 g
Cholesterol
51 mg
Fat
12 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
660 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.