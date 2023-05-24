Fresh Pea Salad With Red Onion and Pecorino Romano

By Ellie Krieger

Freshly shucked peas are so tender there is no need to cook them at all. Here, raw sweet peas are simply tossed with fresh herbs, thinly sliced red onion, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, and shavings of sharp cheese for a memorably delicious and unique salad that's ideal for a picnic or cookout.

You could sub any tender herb (basil and mint would be nice), or use parmesan or aged manchego instead of pecorino Romano. And while this salad was created to make the most of fresh peas, it need not be limited to the small window of time in the spring when they're available — it works well with frozen, defrosted peas, too.

Make ahead: The salad can be assembled up to the point of adding cheese and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Let the salad come to room temperature before serving.