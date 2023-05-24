Fresh Pea Salad With Red Onion and Pecorino Romano
Freshly shucked peas are so tender there is no need to cook them at all. Here, raw sweet peas are simply tossed with fresh herbs, thinly sliced red onion, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, and shavings of sharp cheese for a memorably delicious and unique salad that's ideal for a picnic or cookout.
You could sub any tender herb (basil and mint would be nice), or use parmesan or aged manchego instead of pecorino Romano. And while this salad was created to make the most of fresh peas, it need not be limited to the small window of time in the spring when they're available — it works well with frozen, defrosted peas, too.
Make ahead: The salad can be assembled up to the point of adding cheese and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Let the salad come to room temperature before serving.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 2 cups (10 ounces) shucked fresh English peas (from about 2 pounds unshucked; see headnote)
- 1/4 cup very thinly sliced red onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup (3/4 ounce) thinly shaved pieces pecorino Romano cheese (may also use parmesan cheese)
Directions
Step 1
Rinse the peas and pat them dry. Place them in a large bowl with the onion, parsley, dill, oil, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper. Toss to combine and let sit so the flavors meld, about 15 minutes. When ready to serve, gently toss in the cheese to combine.
Nutritional Facts
(heaping 1/2 cup)
Calories
144
Carbohydrates
12 g
Cholesterol
5 mg
Fat
9 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
6 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
220 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.