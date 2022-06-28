Arugula and Avocado Sandwich With Turkey (Friendship Sandwich)

This sandwich’s signature is its ratio of greens and vegetables to meat and cheese. It’s 4-to-1, greens to protein, and will make you feel like you’re eating a salad. It’s inspired by a sandwich made by longtime friends pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz and writer-comedian Alison Leiby. Crunchy and filling, it’s also an incredibly refreshing take on a picnic lunch, one that incorporates layers of flavor but doesn’t feel heavy. The creaminess of the cheese and avocado act as a spread for the bread, negating the need for mayonnaise or mustard.

