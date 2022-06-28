Arugula and Avocado Sandwich With Turkey (Friendship Sandwich)
This sandwich’s signature is its ratio of greens and vegetables to meat and cheese. It’s 4-to-1, greens to protein, and will make you feel like you’re eating a salad. It’s inspired by a sandwich made by longtime friends pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz and writer-comedian Alison Leiby. Crunchy and filling, it’s also an incredibly refreshing take on a picnic lunch, one that incorporates layers of flavor but doesn’t feel heavy. The creaminess of the cheese and avocado act as a spread for the bread, negating the need for mayonnaise or mustard.
This recipe is featured in the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here.
Adapted from pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz and writer-comedian Alison Leiby.
Ingredients
- 4 thin slices Jewish rye bread, semolina bread or 2 thin and crusty sandwich rolls, split
- 1 ripe Hass avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced
- 2 ounces thinly sliced roasted turkey breast
- Fine salt, to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 ounces (about 2 large handfuls) arugula, spinach, butter lettuce, Little Gem or a combination
- 1 ounce alfalfa sprouts
- 1 Persian cucumber, thinly sliced on a bias
- 2 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, thinly sliced
- Pickles, for serving (optional)
- Chips, preferably potato, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
On a cutting board, lay the bread out. Top one slice, or one half of the roll, with a few slices of avocado. Top the avocado with half of the turkey and lightly season with salt and pepper. Layer on half of the greens, sprouts, cucumber, and lightly season with more salt and pepper. Top with slices of cheddar. Place another slice of bread atop the cheddar, and press down gently to help secure the bread to the fillings. Repeat with remaining ingredients to make the second sandwich.
Step 2
Slice each sandwich in half and serve, with pickles and chips on the side, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 sandwich)
Calories
464
Carbohydrates
44 g
Cholesterol
38 mg
Fat
24 g
Fiber
8 g
Protein
22 g
Saturated Fat
7 g
Sodium
772 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz and writer-comedian Alison Leiby.
Tested by G. Daniela Galarza