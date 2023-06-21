Any-Fruit Tart

By G. Daniela Galarza

Put summer’s finest fresh fruit on display in this easy tart. A press-in cookie crust takes minutes to make and bake. Rather than making a fussy pastry cream, fill it with a no-cook cream cheese filling, which is light and satisfying. Here, the filling is flavored with vanilla, but feel free to infuse it with citrus zest, a fruit brandy or dollop of jam instead. Finally, top the tart with lots of fresh, seasonal fruit. Sliced peaches, plums or apricots are lovely here, as are a variety of fresh berries. If mango, pineapple, papaya, tangerines, oranges and kiwi are available near you, feel free to use those, too. It is best to keep the tart refrigerated until just before serving.

Make ahead: The tart shell can be formed and frozen for up to 24 hours, or baked up to 2 days in advance. The cream cheese filling can be made up to 2 days in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.