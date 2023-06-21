Any-Fruit Tart
Put summer’s finest fresh fruit on display in this easy tart. A press-in cookie crust takes minutes to make and bake. Rather than making a fussy pastry cream, fill it with a no-cook cream cheese filling, which is light and satisfying. Here, the filling is flavored with vanilla, but feel free to infuse it with citrus zest, a fruit brandy or dollop of jam instead. Finally, top the tart with lots of fresh, seasonal fruit. Sliced peaches, plums or apricots are lovely here, as are a variety of fresh berries. If mango, pineapple, papaya, tangerines, oranges and kiwi are available near you, feel free to use those, too. It is best to keep the tart refrigerated until just before serving.
Make ahead: The tart shell can be formed and frozen for up to 24 hours, or baked up to 2 days in advance. The cream cheese filling can be made up to 2 days in advance.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
For the tart shell
- 1 1/2 cups (188 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup (40 grams) confectioners' sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 large egg yolk, cold
For the filling
- 1 (8-ounce/227-gram) package plain cream cheese, preferably full-fat
- 1/2 cup (60 grams) confectioners' sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla paste or extract
- 3/4 cup (180 milliliters) heavy cream
For the topping and glaze
- 12 to 20 ounces (340 to 570 grams) fresh fruit, such as blueberries, raspberries and/or sliced strawberries
- 1/3 cup (85 grams) apricot jam, strained
- 1 tablespoon water, plus more as needed
Directions
Step 1
Make the tart shell: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, stir together the flour, confectioners’ sugar and salt. Add the butter and mix on medium-low speed until the mixture looks crumbly, about 1 minute. Add the egg yolk and mix on medium speed until uniformly combined and the mixture holds together when pressed, about 1 minute. It will still look crumbly, and this is fine.
Step 2
Transfer the dough to an 11- or 12-inch round tart pan with a removable bottom. Using your fingers, press the crust into the pan, taking care to form an even layer all the way around. Set the tart pan in a large, rimmed baking sheet and transfer to the freezer for 30 minutes. (At this point, the tart shell may be tightly wrapped and frozen for up to 24 hours.)
Step 3
When you’re ready to bake the tart shell, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until light golden brown. (If the tart shell puffs slightly while baking, gently press it down with a spoon. If baking from frozen, you may need to add 5 more minutes of baking time.) Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely in the pan.
Step 4
Make the filling: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, combine the cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla and mix on medium speed until smooth, stopping the mixer to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Reduce the speed to medium-low and slowly add the heavy cream, taking care to pour it between the whisk and side of the bowl, so it doesn’t splatter. Stop the mixer to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl, then whip on medium-high until fluffy and light, about 2 minutes. Cover and refrigerate the cream cheese filling until you are ready to assemble the tart.
Step 5
Assemble and glaze the tart: Shortly before serving, spread the chilled filling in the tart shell in an even layer. Decorate the top with fresh fruit.
Step 6
In a small bowl, stir together the apricot jam with the water until combined. Microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds. Stir, and check the consistency of the glaze; it should be the consistency of maple syrup. Stir in additional water, if necessary. (Alternatively, stir together the jam and water in a small pot over medium heat and warm until it reaches the desired consistency.) Using a pastry brush, glaze the fresh fruit until evenly coated and glistening. Cut the tart into wedges and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 slice), based on 12
Calories
245
Carbohydrates
25 g
Cholesterol
56 mg
Fat
15 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
3 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
89 mg
Sugar
13 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Alexis Sargent.