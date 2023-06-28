Tuna Salad Stuffed Tomatoes
Tuna-stuffed tomatoes might sound retro, but these hit the spot for what we need right now — a dish brimming with seasonal produce that’s easy to make and impressively beautiful. This is an ideal way to showcase those big, perfectly ripe heirloom tomatoes that are bountiful in the summer, but if you don’t have those you can deconstruct this dish and serve the tuna salad on top of or alongside any type of tomato wedges.
Storage: Refrigerate the tuna salad for up to 3 days.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 4 large tomatoes (12 ounces each)
- Two (5-ounce) cans tuna in water, drained
- 1 medium carrot, scrubbed and coarsely grated
- 1 thick stalk celery, finely diced
- 1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 large scallion, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper (optional)
- 1/4 cup microgreens, sprouts or more parsley
- 4 teaspoons olive oil
Directions
Step 1
Slice the tops off the tomatoes, then scoop out their insides. (Reserve the insides for another use, such as salsa or sauce. A melon baller or grapefruit spoon works especially well as a scooping tool, but a regular small spoon will work, too.)
Step 2
Place the tuna in a large bowl and break it up with a fork. Add the carrot, celery, bell pepper, parsley, scallion, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and pepper and stir to combine well. Use right away, or transfer to a lidded container and refrigerate until needed.
Step 3
To serve, fill each tomato with a mound of the tuna salad. Garnish each with 1 tablespoon of the microgreens, then drizzle each with 1 teaspoon of olive oil.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 stuffed tomato)
Calories
296
Carbohydrates
11 g
Cholesterol
30 mg
Fat
22 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
237 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.