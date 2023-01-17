Garlic Bread Chicken Pizza
Yes, you can make your own marinara sauce, garlic bread and chicken tenders (see related recipes), but if you want homemade French bread pizza fast, try making this version with refrigerated garlic bread, jarred sauce and frozen chicken tenders or leftover chicken cut into bite-size pieces. If using frozen bread, there is no need to defrost it first. Toss together a green salad while the pizzas bake, and you’ll have dinner in about 30 minutes.
Read about the best store-bought marinara here: We tested 12 supermarket marinara sauces. Only one was a clear winner. Find out which chicken tenders ranked highest in our taste test here: What’s the best frozen chicken nugget? We tried 10 brands to find out.
Refrigerate for up to 4 days; reheat in a 350-degree oven for about 5 minutes.
From recipes editor Ann Maloney.
Ingredients
- 1 (10- to 12-ounce) package frozen garlic bread
- 1/2 cups jarred marinara sauce
- 8 ounces baked or fried chicken tenders or nuggets, breaded or plain
- 1 3/4 cups (6 ounces) shredded cheese, such as fontina or mozzarella
- Crushed red pepper flakes, for serving (optional)
- Grated parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)
- Chopped fresh basil or parsley, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. On a large, rimmed baking sheet, arrange the garlic bread, buttered side up. (If the bread is curled at the edges, set a sheet pan over and gently press down to flatten a bit.) Bake for about 8 minutes, or until the bread is just lightly browned.
Step 2
Spread the marinara evenly over the bread. Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces and arrange over the sauce. Top with shredded mozzarella or fontina.
Step 3
Bake for about 8 minutes, or until the cheese melts and starts to bubble.
Step 4
Transfer to a cutting board and cut each piece of bread in half or quarters. Then, transfer the pizza to plates and immediately sprinkle with pepper flakes, parmesan and/or parsley or basil, if using. Serve hot.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/4 of a loaf)
Calories
496
Carbohydrates
42 g
Cholesterol
50 mg
Fat
26 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
28 g
Saturated Fat
11 g
Sodium
991 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney