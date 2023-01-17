Garlic Bread Chicken Pizza

Yes, you can make your own marinara sauce, garlic bread and chicken tenders (see related recipes), but if you want homemade French bread pizza fast, try making this version with refrigerated garlic bread, jarred sauce and frozen chicken tenders or leftover chicken cut into bite-size pieces. If using frozen bread, there is no need to defrost it first. Toss together a green salad while the pizzas bake, and you’ll have dinner in about 30 minutes.

Read about the best store-bought marinara here: We tested 12 supermarket marinara sauces. Only one was a clear winner. Find out which chicken tenders ranked highest in our taste test here: What’s the best frozen chicken nugget? We tried 10 brands to find out.

Refrigerate for up to 4 days; reheat in a 350-degree oven for about 5 minutes.