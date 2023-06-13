Garlic Butter Baked Cod
Bake fish fillets in this buttery tomato-garlic sauce for a low-lift, indulgent meal from Jocelyn Delk Adams’s cookbook “Everyday Grand.” It’s so pretty, you could serve it family-style for a small dinner party, too. Add crusty bread and a green salad to round out the meal.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Adapted from “Everyday Grand” by Jocelyn Delk Adams with Olga Massov (Clarkson Potter, 2023).
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (may substitute extra-virgin olive oil)
- 7 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup dry white wine, such as sauvignon blanc
- Finely grated zest of 1 lime
- 1/2 teaspoon no-salt Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for serving
- 1 to 1 1/2 pounds cod, halibut or hake fillets
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Step 2
In a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. When it stops foaming, add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds, stirring occasionally. Add the tomatoes and cook until softened, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the wine to incorporate, then stir in the lime zest, Cajun seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder, red pepper flakes and salt to combine.
Step 3
Stir in the cilantro and basil, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the sauce has reduced by about one-third, about 5 minutes. Taste, and add more salt as needed.
Step 4
Meanwhile, pat the fish fillets dry and lightly season both sides with salt and black pepper. Nest the fillets in the sauce and use a spoon to baste the fish. Cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil, transfer to the oven and bake for 10 minutes, then uncover and bake for 6 to 8 minutes more, until the fish is cooked all the way through and flakes easily with a fork. (Cooking time will vary with the thickness of the fillets.)
Step 5
Cut the zested lime into quarters. Divide the fish among serving plates, spooning the sauce over, sprinkle with fresh basil and cilantro and serve with a lime wedge, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (one 4-ounce fillet and a scant 1/2 cup sauce)
Calories
244
Carbohydrates
6 g
Cholesterol
79 mg
Fat
13 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
22 g
Saturated Fat
8 g
Sodium
217 mg
Sugar
2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.