German Chocolate Pound Cake
With toasted coconut, pecans and caramel drizzled on top, this small loaf delivers the flavor that lovers of German chocolate cake crave. The cake is best when served the same day it is made.
Store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Adapted from "Small-Batch Baking for Chocolate Lovers," by Debby Maugans (St. Martin's Griffin/Thomas Dunne Books, 2011).
Correction: In February 2023, we retested and updated this recipe for better, more consistent results, including increasing the flour and changing when the caramel sauce is added. Additionally, we corrected an error regarding the amount of caramel.
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 ounce (28 grams) Baker's German sweet chocolate, chopped
- 1/4 cups (60 grams) regular or low-fat sour cream (do not use nonfat)
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 cups (62 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cups (50 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (natural or Dutch-process)
- 1/8 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/8 teaspoons fine salt
- 3 tablespoons (42 grams) unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons sweetened shredded coconut
- 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
- 1 1/2 tablespoons store-bought or homemade caramel sauce (see related recipe), plus more for optional serving
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a small loaf pan (2-cup capacity, about 5-by-3 inches) with the cooking spray. Line the bottom of the pan lengthwise and up the short ends with a strip of parchment paper with a generous overhang, then lightly spray the parchment.
Step 2
Place the chocolate in a small, microwave-safe bowl and microwave on MEDIUM for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, or until it has softened. Stir until smooth, then stir in the sour cream until fully combined; the mixture should become cool. Whisk in the egg and vanilla extract until incorporated.
Step 3
In a small deep bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.
Step 4
Add the butter and half of the chocolate mixture to the flour mixture and, using a handheld electric mixer, mix on low speed until the dry ingredients are moistened. Increase the speed to medium and beat until the batter has lightened and increased in volume, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Stop to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed.
Step 5
Add the remaining chocolate mixture and beat on medium speed until well blended, about 20 seconds.
Step 6
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, leveling the surface with a spoon or offset spatula. Sprinkle with the coconut and pecans.
Step 7
Bake for 20 minutes, then cover loosely with a piece of aluminum foil to prevent overbrowning and bake for another 20 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out mostly clean with a few moist crumbs attached.
Step 8
Use the parchment overhang to transfer the cake from the pan to a wire rack, and let cool slightly or completely before serving. When ready to serve, transfer the cake to a large plate or small platter.
Step 9
Warm the caramel sauce, as needed, until pourable, 15 to 20 seconds in the microwave on HIGH. Drizzle the sauce over the cake, letting it drip down the sides.
Step 10
Serve with more warmed caramel on the side, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (based on 4, using low-fat sour cream)
Calories
343
Carbohydrates
39 g
Cholesterol
81 mg
Fat
20 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
6 g
Saturated Fat
11 g
Sodium
163 mg
Sugar
23 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick and Becky Krystal