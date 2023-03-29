Ginger-Scallion Tofu With Mushrooms
In this craveable dish, cold silken tofu becomes the perfect creamy canvas for a mound of gloriously pan-seared mushrooms. Borrowing the technique used for Cantonese steamed fish, hot oil is poured over scallions and ginger to release the intense perfume of the aromatics into the rest of the ingredients. The ensuing savory oil becomes a delectable sauce. You won’t want to waste a drop, so make sure to serve with rice to soak up all the juices. Experiment with different mushrooms – fresh shiitake or oyster varieties would bring lovely textures to this dish.
Notes: Silken tofu that comes in plastic containers can be tricky to remove without breaking apart. Using sharp kitchen scissors, carefully trim off the edges of the box and peel the plastic cover off completely, then place a clean towel over the tofu, followed by a plate and flip it over. Snip each of the four corners of the plastic container off to help release the plastic container from the tofu and carefully lift it right off. Your tofu should be intact. Fold the sides of the towel over the tofu or place another on top.
Storage: The tofu is best eaten right away as it will “weep” and become watery, but leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
- Two (16 -ounce) packages silken (or soft) tofu, cold In both
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable, divided
- 1 pound cremini or button mushrooms, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- Freshly ground white pepper
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced (1/4 cup)
- One (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, divided
- Cooked white rice, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Carefully drain the liquid from the packages of tofu (see NOTES), and gently tip the blocks onto a kitchen towel and cover with a second towel. (Try to keep the blocks in one piece, if possible, but don’t worry if they fall apart.) Let drain while you prepare the mushrooms.
Step 2
Heat a 12-inch (or wider) skillet over medium-high heat for 2 minutes, until the surface is very hot. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil and the mushrooms, arranging them in a single layer as much as possible (some will overlap and that’s okay). Cook, undisturbed, until the bottoms are golden brown, about 3 minutes. Season with the salt and a few turns of white pepper, and reduce the heat to medium. Cook, tossing the mushrooms, until the liquid cooks out and evaporates and they are golden brown all over, another 3 to 5 minutes. You should get about 1 1/2 cups.
Step 3
Uncover both blocks of tofu and transfer them to a large, rimmed platter. Slice each block into 1/2-inch-thick slices, fanning them out. Top the sliced tofu with the mushrooms, and place the scallions and ginger on top, keeping them close together.
Step 4
In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of oil for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. To test if the oil is hot enough, insert a wooden chopstick or spoon, and if it sizzles, it is ready. Immediately pour the hot oil over the scallions and ginger, dividing it equally between the two blocks of tofu; stand back, as it may sizzle and spit.
Step 5
Drizzle the soy sauce or tamari over the tofu. Serve as is, or with rice.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (4 slabs tofu and generous 2/3 cup mushrooms)
Calories
347
Carbohydrates
13 g
Fat
27 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
15 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
671 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.