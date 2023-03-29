Ginger-Scallion Tofu With Mushrooms

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

In this craveable dish, cold silken tofu becomes the perfect creamy canvas for a mound of gloriously pan-seared mushrooms. Borrowing the technique used for Cantonese steamed fish, hot oil is poured over scallions and ginger to release the intense perfume of the aromatics into the rest of the ingredients. The ensuing savory oil becomes a delectable sauce. You won’t want to waste a drop, so make sure to serve with rice to soak up all the juices. Experiment with different mushrooms – fresh shiitake or oyster varieties would bring lovely textures to this dish.

Notes: Silken tofu that comes in plastic containers can be tricky to remove without breaking apart. Using sharp kitchen scissors, carefully trim off the edges of the box and peel the plastic cover off completely, then place a clean towel over the tofu, followed by a plate and flip it over. Snip each of the four corners of the plastic container off to help release the plastic container from the tofu and carefully lift it right off. Your tofu should be intact. Fold the sides of the towel over the tofu or place another on top.

Storage: The tofu is best eaten right away as it will “weep” and become watery, but leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.