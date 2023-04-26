Gochujang-Honey Wing Sauce
This spicy-sweet, sticky sauce of honey, gochujang, soy sauce, ginger and garlic beautifully coats baked, fried or air-fried wings. Once the wings are cooked (see related recipes), transfer them to a bowl, add the sauce and toss to coat. Sprinkle the wings with the scallions and sesame seeds, if desired.
Gochujang can be found at Asian markets, well-stocked supermarkets or online.
The sauce can be made up to 3 days in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean chile paste), or your favorite chile paste
- 2 tablespoons light or dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon minced or finely grated fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon minced or finely grated garlic
- 1/2 teaspoons fine salt
Directions
Step 1
In a small saucepan, whisk together the honey, gochujang, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic and salt until combined. Set the saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Step 2
Step 3
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (scant 2 tablespoons)
Calories
92
Carbohydrates
24 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
1 g
Sodium
747 mg
Sugar
22 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from Tanya Harris's My Forking Life blog.
Tested by Ann Maloney