Gochujang-Honey Wing Sauce

This spicy-sweet, sticky sauce of honey, gochujang, soy sauce, ginger and garlic beautifully coats baked, fried or air-fried wings. Once the wings are cooked (see related recipes), transfer them to a bowl, add the sauce and toss to coat. Sprinkle the wings with the scallions and sesame seeds, if desired.

Gochujang can be found at Asian markets, well-stocked supermarkets or online.

The sauce can be made up to 3 days in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container.