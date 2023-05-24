Green Tofu Gnudi With Lemon Butter
Traditional gnudi are gnocchi-like dumplings, made with ricotta cheese as the base. This version was inspired by a recipe that food writer Kristen Hartke contributed to The Post in 2021 for a convincing vegan ricotta cheese made with tofu and artichokes. These are a little more forgiving than the traditional dumplings, which can be fragile and delicate to cook. Fresh cherry tomatoes play the role of a marinara in a lighter way, and the gnudi rest on a lemony sauce made with vegan butter to complete the dish.
Storage: Refrigerate cooked gnudi for up to 4 days. Refrigerate the tomato salad for up to 2 days.
Substitutions: If you're not vegan, you can substitute 1/4 cup grated parmesan for the nutritional yeast, and unsalted butter for the vegan butter. You can also substitute a gluten-free flour for the all-purpose.
From staff writer Jim Webster, inspired by a recipe from food writer Kristen Hartke.
Ingredients
For the salad
- 2 tablespoons raw pine nuts
- 10 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 shallot, thinly sliced
- 5 large fresh basil leaves, cut into thin ribbons
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon, for garnish (optional)
For the gnudi
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
- 8 ounces fresh spinach (regular or baby), roughly chopped
- 1 (14-ounce) package firm or extra-firm tofu, drained
- 1 cup (8 ounces) artichoke hearts, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, or gluten-free flour
For the sauce
- 4 tablespoons vegan butter, divided
- 1/2 shallot, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour, or gluten-free flour
- 1/2 cup dry white wine or vegetable broth
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)
- Fine salt (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Make the gnudi and toast the pine nuts: Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over medium-high heat.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a medium or large skillet over medium heat, toast the pine nuts, constantly agitating the pan, for about 5 minutes, until starting to brown. Transfer to a plate. Return the skillet to the stovetop and increase the head to medium-high.
Step 3
Add the olive oil and garlic and cook, stirring until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 3 minutes. (Depending on the size of your skillet, you may need to cook the spinach in batches.)
Step 4
In a food processor or blender, combine the tofu, artichokes with their oil, nutritional yeast, zest, salt, pepper and nutmeg and process until smooth. Scrape down the sides, add the wilted spinach and process until the mixture is a uniform green, about 30 seconds. Add the flour and process until incorporated, about 30 seconds more. Taste, and season with more salt, if desired.
Step 5
Using a small ice cream scoop or two large spoons, shape dumplings slightly larger than cherry tomatoes (roughly 1 1/2 tablespoons’ worth) and begin to carefully slide balls of the batter into the boiling water. Work in batches and avoid crowding the pot. Boil the gnudi until they are bobbing in the water, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or spider to a platter and repeat with the remaining batter, if needed.
Step 6
Make the sauce: In the same skillet you toasted the nuts and wilted the spinach, over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the minced shallot and cook until it begins to soften, about 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Sprinkle the flour over and stir until it absorbs the butter, about 30 seconds. Add the wine or broth, and stir until the liquid incorporates with the flour and begins to thicken, about 1 minute. Stir in the lemon juice to incorporate. Remove from the heat and add the remaining butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, stirring to incorporate before adding more. Taste, and season with salt, if needed.
Step 7
To make the salad and serve: In a small bowl, toss the tomatoes, sliced shallot and basil.
Step 8
Divide the sauce among plates and add 5 to 6 gnudi on top. Scatter the tomato salad over the top and garnish with the pine nuts and lemon zest, if using.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
250
Carbohydrates
19 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
14 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
10 g
Saturated Fat
7 g
Sodium
407 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Jim Webster.