Green Tofu Gnudi With Lemon Butter

By Jim Webster

Traditional gnudi are gnocchi-like dumplings, made with ricotta cheese as the base. This version was inspired by a recipe that food writer Kristen Hartke contributed to The Post in 2021 for a convincing vegan ricotta cheese made with tofu and artichokes. These are a little more forgiving than the traditional dumplings, which can be fragile and delicate to cook. Fresh cherry tomatoes play the role of a marinara in a lighter way, and the gnudi rest on a lemony sauce made with vegan butter to complete the dish.

Storage: Refrigerate cooked gnudi for up to 4 days. Refrigerate the tomato salad for up to 2 days.

Substitutions: If you're not vegan, you can substitute 1/4 cup grated parmesan for the nutritional yeast, and unsalted butter for the vegan butter. You can also substitute a gluten-free flour for the all-purpose.