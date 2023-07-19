Greens Grilled Cheese

By Joe Yonan

Atlanta chef Steven Satterfield describes this sandwich as a “healthy-meets-decadent mash-up,” and it’s true. Use a mix of greens if possible. These sandwiches are large, half of one is plenty. Because the bread slices are so thick, the oven helps melt the cheese.

Storage: Best eaten when freshly made, but you can refrigerate for up to 3 days and rewarm in the oven.

Substitutions: To make it vegan >> use vegan cheese and vegan butter.