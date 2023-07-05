Gribiche
A creamy French sauce of soft-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, chopped cornichon pickles, capers and herbs, gribiche also makes a great sandwich filling. It can fill soft brioche rolls for egg salad-like sandwiches, or use it as a sauce for blanched asparagus or snap peas; steamed broccoli or cauliflower; roasted or grilled summer squash; crunchy lettuces; or grilled or baked potatoes. If you prefer your eggs more well done, cook them for 7 to 8 minutes, for fully set yolks.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise, plus more as needed
- 10 cornichons, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons capers in brine, drained and chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, preferably flat-leaf
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- Fine salt (optional)
- Freshly ground black pepper (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Bring a medium pot of water to a low boil over high heat. Using a slotted spoon, gently ease the eggs into the water. Cook for 6 minutes, then remove from the heat. Drain the pot, return the eggs to the pot, fill it with cold water and let the eggs cool.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, cornichons, mustard, capers, parsley and tarragon.
Step 3
When the eggs are cool enough to handle, peel them and then rinse off any bits of shell. Dice then add the eggs into the mayonnaise mixture and stir until well combined. If it is too thick, add more mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon at a time until it reaches desired consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve immediately, while slightly warm, or cover and refrigerate until needed.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup)
Calories
277
Carbohydrates
1 g
Cholesterol
196 mg
Fat
27 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
7 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
686 mg
Sugar
0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Ann Maloney.