A creamy French sauce of soft-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, chopped cornichon pickles, capers and herbs, gribiche also makes a great sandwich filling. It can fill soft brioche rolls for egg salad-like sandwiches, or use it as a sauce for blanched asparagus or snap peas; steamed broccoli or cauliflower; roasted or grilled summer squash; crunchy lettuces; or grilled or baked potatoes. If you prefer your eggs more well done, cook them for 7 to 8 minutes, for fully set yolks.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.