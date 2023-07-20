Grilled Broccolini With Tahini

By Ellie Krieger

This dish captures the sumptuous, healthful way vegetables are often served on Middle Eastern tables: char-cooked and piled on top of a luxurious smear of labneh or yogurt, drizzled with a rich tahini or herb sauce, and showered with fragrant spices and herbs. It’s a template layered with texture, flavor and aroma that welcomes variations — so feel free to sub any vegetable, nut or herb you like. Serve warm or at room temperature as a light meal with some warm pita, or as part of a spread of small plates. The vegetable may be plated warm or at room temperature, making for a relaxed, ultimately share-able eating experience, which just adds to the joy of the dish.

Make ahead: The broccolini can be grilled and refrigerated up to 2 days in advance; serve warm or at room temperature.

Storage: Refrigerate separately for up to 4 days. The tahini sauce may need to get loosened up with a little water until the desired consistency is reached.

Substitution: No sumac? >> Use za’atar or finely grated lemon zest.