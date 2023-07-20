Grilled Broccolini With Tahini
This dish captures the sumptuous, healthful way vegetables are often served on Middle Eastern tables: char-cooked and piled on top of a luxurious smear of labneh or yogurt, drizzled with a rich tahini or herb sauce, and showered with fragrant spices and herbs. It’s a template layered with texture, flavor and aroma that welcomes variations — so feel free to sub any vegetable, nut or herb you like. Serve warm or at room temperature as a light meal with some warm pita, or as part of a spread of small plates. The vegetable may be plated warm or at room temperature, making for a relaxed, ultimately share-able eating experience, which just adds to the joy of the dish.
Make ahead: The broccolini can be grilled and refrigerated up to 2 days in advance; serve warm or at room temperature.
Storage: Refrigerate separately for up to 4 days. The tahini sauce may need to get loosened up with a little water until the desired consistency is reached.
Substitution: No sumac? >> Use za’atar or finely grated lemon zest.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 2 heads broccolini (10 ounces each), tougher bottom third of stems trimmed and discarded
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 plus 1/8 teaspoon fine salt, divided
- 1/4 cup unsalted, shelled pistachios
- 1/4 cup well-stirred tahini
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup water, or more as needed
- 1/2 cup labneh or Greek yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground sumac
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaf, the small leaves left whole, larger leaves torn
- Flaky sea salt
Directions
Step 1
In a large bowl, toss the broccolini with the oil and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt until combined.
Step 2
Prepare a grill for direct heat: If using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal or briquettes; when the briquettes are ready, distribute them on the grill. For a medium-hot fire (400 to 460 degrees), you should be able to hold your hand about 6 inches above the coals for 4 or 5 seconds. Close the lid and open the vents about a quarter of the way. Have ready a spray water bottle for taming any flames. (Alternatively, preheat a grill pan to medium-high.)
Step 3
Grill the broccolini, turning it several times, until it's tender and the tops are nicely charred, about 6 minutes total.
Step 4
In a medium dry skillet over medium heat, toast the pistachios, tossing frequently, until fragrant and a shade darker, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to cool, then coarsely chop.
Step 5
In a small bowl, stir together the tahini and lemon juice until combined. Add the water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is the consistency of thin pancake batter. Stir in 1/8 teaspoon of salt.
Step 6
To serve, spread 2 tablespoons of labneh or yogurt onto each plate. Divide the broccolini among the plates, placing it on top of the yogurt. Drizzle each with the tahini sauce, then evenly divide the pistachios, sumac, mint leaves and the flaky salt.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 plate)
Calories
251
Carbohydrates
16 g
Cholesterol
1 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
9 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
354 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov.