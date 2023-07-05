Grilled Chicken Salad With Corn, Tomatoes and Watermelon
With watermelon, corn, grilled chicken and tomatoes, this salad is like a summer barbecue in a bowl. If you don’t have a grill, you can also cook the corn and chicken in a cast-iron skillet or grill pan on the stove. To save time, use store-bought barbecue sauce and a creamy dressing of your choice.
To make this vegetarian, in place of the chicken use roasted chickpeas, seasoned with a little smoked paprika, or 14 ounces of smoked tofu, sliced into four hunks and seared in a pan or on the grill. Drizzle with the barbecue sauce before adding to the salad.
Storage: Refrigerate salad, chicken and dressing separately for up to 4 days.
Ingredients
For the chicken
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (1 to 1 1/2 pounds total), patted dry
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- Vegetable oil, for grilling
For the barbecue sauce
- 1/3 cup ketchup
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce, any kind (optional)
For the dressing
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt (may substitute 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt plus 2 tablespoons water)
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or pickle brine
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill or basil (may substitute 1 teaspoon dried dill or basil)
- 1 teaspoon honey
For the salad
- 2 ears corn, shucked
- 6 ounces (6 packed cups) chopped crunchy lettuce leaves, such as romaine or Little Gem
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups (12 ounces) cubed watermelon
- Leaf from 2 sprigs fresh basil, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Season the chicken: Sprinkle the chicken all over with the onion powder, garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Set aside to absorb the seasonings.
Step 2
Make the barbecue sauce: In a medium bowl, stir together the ketchup, cider vinegar, honey, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce, if using, until combined.
Step 3
Make the dressing: In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, cider vinegar or pickle brine, dill or basil, and honey.
Step 4
Prepare a grill for direct heat. If using a gas grill, preheat to 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, light the briquettes and when they are gray and hot distribute them evenly under the grates. For a 450-degree grill, you should be able to hold your hand about 4 inches above the coals for about 5 seconds.
Step 5
Using tongs, hold a folded paper towel dipped in vegetable oil and use it to grease a section of the hot grates. Place the corn and seasoned chicken on the greased grates, cover and grill for 5 minutes, or until grill marks form. Flip or rotate, and grill for another 5 minutes. The chicken is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each thigh registers 165 degrees. The corn is done when it is evenly charred all around.
Step 6
Dip each thigh into the bowl of barbecue sauce, tossing until it’s evenly coated with sauce. Return the chicken to the grill for a minute or two, flipping once, to allow the sauce to turn into a glaze. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board.
Step 7
Slice the kernels off the corn cobs and chop the chicken into bite-size pieces.
Step 8
Divide the lettuce among four bowls or plates. Scatter the tomatoes, watermelon and corn on top and lightly drizzle with the dressing. Top with the chicken, garnish with the basil leaves, if using, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3 1/3 cups)
Calories
322
Carbohydrates
36 g
Cholesterol
104 mg
Fat
11 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
26 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
853 mg
Sugar
25 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Kara Elder.