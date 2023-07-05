Grilled Chicken Salad With Corn, Tomatoes and Watermelon

By G. Daniela Galarza

With watermelon, corn, grilled chicken and tomatoes, this salad is like a summer barbecue in a bowl. If you don’t have a grill, you can also cook the corn and chicken in a cast-iron skillet or grill pan on the stove. To save time, use store-bought barbecue sauce and a creamy dressing of your choice.

To make this vegetarian, in place of the chicken use roasted chickpeas, seasoned with a little smoked paprika, or 14 ounces of smoked tofu, sliced into four hunks and seared in a pan or on the grill. Drizzle with the barbecue sauce before adding to the salad.

Storage: Refrigerate salad, chicken and dressing separately for up to 4 days.