Grilled Salmon Caesar With Asparagus and Charred Lemons

A hot grill makes quick work of this salmon Caesar salad, in which a garlicky, anchovy-spiked dressing, sans cheese, gets brushed over everything — the salmon filets, the romaine and the crusty bread for large croutons — before they hit the grates for a light char. Concerned about fish sticking to the grill? Sidestep that anxiety by cooking the fish on top of a row of asparagus. (If you like your salmon more well done, or if your filets are on the thicker side, you may need to slide the fish onto the grates to continue cooking after the asparagus is done.) Lemons get grilled alongside everything else for more puckery flavor. No grill? Use your broiler or a grill pan on the stove top instead.

If using a grill pan, lightly brush it with oil. If using a charcoal grill, cook only over indirect heat.

Dressing may be made, without cheese, up to 1 week in advance.