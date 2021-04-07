Grilled Salmon Caesar With Asparagus and Charred Lemons
A hot grill makes quick work of this salmon Caesar salad, in which a garlicky, anchovy-spiked dressing, sans cheese, gets brushed over everything — the salmon filets, the romaine and the crusty bread for large croutons — before they hit the grates for a light char. Concerned about fish sticking to the grill? Sidestep that anxiety by cooking the fish on top of a row of asparagus. (If you like your salmon more well done, or if your filets are on the thicker side, you may need to slide the fish onto the grates to continue cooking after the asparagus is done.) Lemons get grilled alongside everything else for more puckery flavor. No grill? Use your broiler or a grill pan on the stove top instead.
This recipe is featured in the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here.
If using a grill pan, lightly brush it with oil. If using a charcoal grill, cook only over indirect heat.
Dressing may be made, without cheese, up to 1 week in advance.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza
Ingredients
- 3 oil-packed anchovies, or more to taste
- 3 cloves garlic, or more to taste, smashed
- 1/3 cups fresh lemon juice (from 1 to 2 lemons), plus more to taste
- 3 tablespoons Dijon or spicy brown mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/3 cups grapeseed or canola oil, plus more for brushing
- 1/3 cups extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 (4 to 8-ounce) skin-on Alaskan salmon or arctic char fillets
- 2 to 4 thick slices crusty bread, such as ciabatta, sourdough or baguette
- 2 small heads romaine, trimmed and halved
- 12 ounces asparagus, preferably thick stalks, trimmed
- 1 or 2 lemons, halved
- 1/3 cups grated parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish if desired
Directions
Step 1
Using a small food processor, pulse the anchovies and garlic into a paste. Add the lemon juice, mustard and honey and process until smooth. With the processor running, slowly stream in the grapeseed or canola oil and the olive oil. Stop the machine and, using a leaf of romaine, taste the dressing, adding salt, pepper and more lemon juice as needed, pulsing for another second or two to combine. (This may also be done by hand: On a cutting board, using a chef’s knife, chop and crush the anchovies and garlic into a paste. Add them to a medium bowl and whisk in the lemon juice, mustard and honey. Whisk the oils into the dressing in a steady stream until it’s emulsified and thick. Season to taste with salt and pepper.)
Step 2
Heat the grill to about 350 degrees. If using a grill pan, it should be very hot but not smoking (see headnote). If grilling over charcoal, use a grill thermometer or use the hand method: If you can hold your hand an inch from the grill for about six seconds, the grill should be around 350 degrees.
Step 3
Spread 1 generous tablespoon of dressing over each salmon filet. Using a pastry brush, spread some dressing on both sides of each slice of bread. Very lightly brush the cut side of each romaine head with dressing, and season each one with a small pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper. Very lightly brush the asparagus and the cut side of each lemon half with oil.
Step 4
Grill the romaine heads, cut side down, until lightly burnished, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and grill for 1 more minute; the romaine should be charred but not limp. Using tongs, remove them from the grill and place onto a serving platter.
Step 5
Using tongs, place the asparagus in a single, tight row perpendicular to the grill grates. Lay the salmon, skin side down, atop the asparagus. Place the bread and lemon halves, cut side down, near the cooler edges of the grill. Close the grill (or cover the grill pan) and cook, checking once to be sure the grill isn’t overheating, for 4 to 5 minutes, until the bread is lightly charred on one side.
Step 6
Flip the bread, rotate the lemon halves, and then cover and cook for another 4 to 6 minutes, or until the fish has reached an internal temperature of at least 120 degrees, and the asparagus, bread and lemons are lightly charred.
Step 7
Using tongs, layer the salmon, asparagus, lemons and grilled bread on the serving platter with the grilled romaine. Stir the Parmesan into the remainder of the dressing and drizzle some on the romaine, top with more grated cheese, if desired, and serve, with extra dressing on the side.
Step 8
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (based on 4)
Calories
506
Carbohydrates
13 g
Cholesterol
41 mg
Fat
44 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
20 g
Saturated Fat
7 g
Sodium
404 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza
Tested by G. Daniela Galarza