Grilled Salmon With Pistachio Lemon Pesto

By Ann Maloney

When grilling fish, firm, higher-fat salmon might be the easiest to tackle. The fish pairs well with summer produce, too. This pesto can also be used on grilled or roasted mahi-mahi and swordfish steaks, as well as vegetables. To prevent sticking, be sure your grill grates are as clean as possible.

The cooking time for salmon will vary depending on the thickness of the fillets and your preference. Most fish cooks through in about 10 minutes for every 1 inch of thickness, so if you want your salmon rare or well done, adjust the cooking time.

If you prefer to cook the salmon in a skillet: Place a grill pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and heat until a drop of water sizzles when it hits the surface. Add the fillets, skin side up, and cook until just lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the fillets over and reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the salmon looks almost cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes, for medium-rare.

Make ahead: The pesto can be made up to 3 days in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate the fish and pesto separately; the fish up to 2 days; the pesto for up to 3 days.