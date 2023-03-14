Grilled Salmon With Pistachio Lemon Pesto
When grilling fish, firm, higher-fat salmon might be the easiest to tackle. The fish pairs well with summer produce, too. This pesto can also be used on grilled or roasted mahi-mahi and swordfish steaks, as well as vegetables. To prevent sticking, be sure your grill grates are as clean as possible.
The cooking time for salmon will vary depending on the thickness of the fillets and your preference. Most fish cooks through in about 10 minutes for every 1 inch of thickness, so if you want your salmon rare or well done, adjust the cooking time.
If you prefer to cook the salmon in a skillet: Place a grill pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and heat until a drop of water sizzles when it hits the surface. Add the fillets, skin side up, and cook until just lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the fillets over and reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the salmon looks almost cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes, for medium-rare.
Make ahead: The pesto can be made up to 3 days in advance.
Storage: Refrigerate the fish and pesto separately; the fish up to 2 days; the pesto for up to 3 days.
Adapted from “For the Love of Seafood” by Karista Bennett (Countryman Press, 2023).
Ingredients
- Four (3- to 4-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets, at least 1-inch-thick
- 2 cups (3 ounces) packed fresh basil leaves, plus more for serving
- 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup raw pistachios, plus optional chopped pistachios for serving
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 clove garlic
- 3 tablespoons grated parmesan
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Fine salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil or another neutral oil, plus more as needed
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Remove the salmon from the refrigerator 15 to 30 minutes before cooking.
Step 2
Heat the grill to medium-high heat, about 400 degrees. If grilling over charcoal, use a grill thermometer or use the hand method: If you can hold your hand 4 inches from the grill for about 5 seconds, the grill should be hot enough.
Step 3
While the grill preheats, in a food processor or blender, combine the basil, olive oil, pistachios, lemon juice, parsley and garlic and process until smooth.
Step 4
Pour into a bowl and stir in the parmesan cheese and lemon zest. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 5
Brush each salmon fillet with the vegetable oil on all sides and lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Step 6
Place the salmon pieces, flesh side down, diagonally on the grill; this positioning will make it easier to flip the fish. Close the lid and let the salmon cook for about 5 minutes.
Step 7
Using tongs or a spatula, ease the fish off the grill grates. If it doesn’t budge, wait 20 seconds longer, or as needed. Once the fish easily releases from the grill, flip it skin side down and cook until the fish is opaque and flakes with the tines of a fork, about 3 minutes more. You should see a slightly darker center for medium-rare (see headnote).
Step 8
Transfer the fish to a platter – the skin may easily slide off and remain on the grill. If it doesn’t, you can either leave it on the fillets or discard it before plating.
Step 9
Place the salmon on serving plates, top with the pesto, and garnish with basil leaves and chopped pistachios, if using, and serve with a lemon wedge on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 filet and 1/4 cup pesto)
Calories
515
Carbohydrates
4 g
Cholesterol
40 mg
Fat
47 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
20 g
Saturated Fat
7 g
Sodium
159 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.