Halloumi Burgers
A classic burger might be made from ground meat, but stretch the definition for this halloumi burger, which features a slab of salty, squeaky cheese in place of the usual patty. Bell peppers and red onions give it flavor, and a honey-harissa sauce provides a hit of sweet heat. Made in a skillet on the stove, it takes minutes to put together. To get a smoky flavor, cook the cheese, peppers and onions on a grill (see Note). Either way, it’s a satisfying vegetarian main fit for summer.
Notes: You can also grill the halloumi, peppers and onions.
If using a gas grill, set it to 450 degrees. For a charcoal grill, use a grill thermometer or hold your hand, palm down, about 4 inches from the grate for about 4 seconds. Be sure that nothing flammable is near the heat.
To cook the onions and peppers, toss them in the oil and cook them in a grill basket or on a double layer of foil. Use tongs to pinch a folded paper towel dipped in vegetable oil and grease a small section of the hot grill grates. Place the slabs of cheese on the grates and grill uncovered, until grill marks form, about 5 minutes; flip and repeat.
Where to buy: Halloumi can be found in the cheese section of well-stocked supermarkets, at cheese stores or Middle Eastern markets.
Storage: This dish is best the day it is made.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon harissa
- 2 round hamburger buns or sandwich rolls, split and toasted, if desired
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more as needed
- One (8-ounce) package halloumi cheese, drained, patted dry and cut into 2 square slabs
- 1/2 small red onion (2 ounces total), sliced
- 2 bell peppers (any color), seeded and sliced
Directions
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together the honey and harissa until combined. Using a spoon or butter knife, spread the sauce on both sides of the rolls.
Step 2
In a large skillet over high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the slabs of halloumi and sear until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and sear on the other side, about 2 minutes. Transfer a piece of cheese to the sauced bottom of each roll.
Step 3
Add the onion and peppers to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and deeply browned in spots, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat. (To cook the cheese, onions and peppers on a grill, see Notes.) Divide the peppers and onions between the sandwiches, add the top roll to each sandwich and serve, with any extra peppers on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 sandwich)
Calories
740
Carbohydrates
50 g
Cholesterol
100 mg
Fat
45 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
33 g
Saturated Fat
25 g
Sodium
1652 mg
Sugar
26 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder.