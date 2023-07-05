Halloumi Burgers

By G. Daniela Galarza

A classic burger might be made from ground meat, but stretch the definition for this halloumi burger, which features a slab of salty, squeaky cheese in place of the usual patty. Bell peppers and red onions give it flavor, and a honey-harissa sauce provides a hit of sweet heat. Made in a skillet on the stove, it takes minutes to put together. To get a smoky flavor, cook the cheese, peppers and onions on a grill (see Note). Either way, it’s a satisfying vegetarian main fit for summer.

Notes: You can also grill the halloumi, peppers and onions.

If using a gas grill, set it to 450 degrees. For a charcoal grill, use a grill thermometer or hold your hand, palm down, about 4 inches from the grate for about 4 seconds. Be sure that nothing flammable is near the heat.

To cook the onions and peppers, toss them in the oil and cook them in a grill basket or on a double layer of foil. Use tongs to pinch a folded paper towel dipped in vegetable oil and grease a small section of the hot grill grates. Place the slabs of cheese on the grates and grill uncovered, until grill marks form, about 5 minutes; flip and repeat.

Where to buy: Halloumi can be found in the cheese section of well-stocked supermarkets, at cheese stores or Middle Eastern markets.

Storage: This dish is best the day it is made.