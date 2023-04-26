Harissa
This hot sauce, which varies from village to village in Tunisia, Morocco and even Algeria, is delicious on falafel and grilled meat. And a teaspoon of it is said to be able to cure the worst cold. The harissa benefits from two days refrigeration before being served.
Harissa can be refrigerated, tightly covered, for up to 7 days.
Hot red New Mexico chile peppers are available at well-stocked grocery stores.
Harissa can be frozen for up to 1 month. It is best to freeze it in smaller serving portions.
Adapted from Joan Nathan's "The Foods of Israel Today" (Knopf, 2001).
Ingredients
- 4 ounces (about 18 total) dried hot red new mexico chile peppers
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 7 or 8 medium cloves garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt, or to taste
Directions
Step 1
Cut off the stems and soak the peppers in warm water until soft, about 20 minutes; drain and squeeze out any excess water.
Step 2
In the bowl of a food processor, add the peppers, 1/4 cup of the oil, the garlic, cumin, coriander and salt and process until it becomes a thick puree, the color of deep red salmon. Transfer to a jar and pour the remaining oil on top. Cover tightly and refrigerate for two days before using, for best flavor. Taste and adjust the salt as needed before serving.
Step 3
Use sparingly, as it is quite potent.
Nutritional Facts
Per tablespoon
Calories
85
Carbohydrates
5 g
Fat
7 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
1 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
140 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from Joan Nathan's "The Foods of Israel Today" (Knopf, 2001).
Tested by Jane Touzalin and Ann Maloney