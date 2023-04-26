This hot sauce, which varies from village to village in Tunisia, Morocco and even Algeria, is delicious on falafel and grilled meat. And a teaspoon of it is said to be able to cure the worst cold. The harissa benefits from two days refrigeration before being served.

Harissa can be refrigerated, tightly covered, for up to 7 days.

Hot red New Mexico chile peppers are available at well-stocked grocery stores.

Harissa can be frozen for up to 1 month. It is best to freeze it in smaller serving portions.