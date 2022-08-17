Honey Deuce Cocktail on a table in a Studio
(Aaron Hutcherson/TWP)
Honey Deuce Cocktail

Created by bartender Nick Mautone, this three-ingredient cocktail contains vodka, lemonade and Chambord liqueur. It became the official cocktail of the U.S. Open in 2021.

Adapted from bartender Nick Mautone.

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 1
  • Ice
  • 1 1/4 ounces vodka
  • 3 ounces lemonade, preferably fresh
  • 1/2 ounce raspberry liqueur, preferably Chambord
  • 3 honeydew melon balls, fresh or frozen, for garnish

Directions

Time Icon Total: 5 mins

  1. Step 1

    Fill a chilled highball glass with cubed or crushed ice and add the vodka. Top with the fresh lemonade and raspberry liqueur. Thread the melon balls onto a cocktail skewer, garnish the drink and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    136

  • Carbohydrates

    11 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    0 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    0 g

  • Saturated Fat

    0 g

  • Sodium

    13 mg

  • Sugar

    10 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Ann Maloney, Anna Rodriguez and Olga Massov.

Published August 31, 2023
