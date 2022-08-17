Democracy Dies in Darkness
Honey Deuce Cocktail
Created by bartender Nick Mautone, this three-ingredient cocktail contains vodka, lemonade and Chambord liqueur. It became the official cocktail of the U.S. Open in 2021.
Adapted from bartender Nick Mautone.
Ingredients
Servings: 1
- Ice
- 1 1/4 ounces vodka
- 3 ounces lemonade, preferably fresh
- 1/2 ounce raspberry liqueur, preferably Chambord
- 3 honeydew melon balls, fresh or frozen, for garnish
Directions
Time Icon Total: 5 mins
Step 1
Fill a chilled highball glass with cubed or crushed ice and add the vodka. Top with the fresh lemonade and raspberry liqueur. Thread the melon balls onto a cocktail skewer, garnish the drink and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
136
Carbohydrates
11 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
13 mg
Sugar
10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney, Anna Rodriguez and Olga Massov.
Published August 31, 2023