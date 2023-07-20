Honeydew Granita With Lime and Mint
This refreshing, fruity granita gets its sweetness from the melon itself — no added sugar needed. It’s simple to make: Just blend the melon with a bright kick of lime juice and cooling mint leaves. The hardest part is remembering to stir the mixture with a fork every 20 minutes or so for several hours. Scooped into cups and served topped with a mint sprig, there is no cooler way to enjoy fresh fruit.
Make ahead: The granita mixture needs to be prepared and frozen — with periodic stirring — at least 4 hours in advance.
Storage: Freeze, covered, for up to 1 week. Let soften slightly to rescrape before serving.
Substitutions: No honeydew? >> Use watermelon or cantaloupe.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- One (3 1/2-pound) honeydew melon
- 1/3 cup fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
- 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus more to taste
Directions
Step 1
Cut the honeydew in half and discard the seeds. Cut away the melon skin, and dice the flesh into 1-inch pieces; you should have about 6 cups.
Step 2
In a blender, combine the melon, mint, lime zest and juice and puree until smooth. Pour the mixture into an 8-inch-square baking dish and transfer to the freezer.
Step 3
Scrape the mixture thoroughly with a fork every 20 to 30 minutes, or until it crystallizes into a scoopable granita, 3 to 4 hours. Be sure to thoroughly scrape the sides and the corners, as the mixture will freeze faster there. The granita is ready to serve, or cover and store in the freezer until needed.
Step 4
If the mixture hardens in the freezer, allow it to soften slightly at room temperature, then scrape again to loosen before scooping into parfait glasses or small bowls. Top with a sprig of mint, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (about 2/3 cup), based on 6
Calories
65
Carbohydrates
16 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
1 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
33 mg
Sugar
14 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
