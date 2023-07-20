Honeydew Granita With Lime and Mint

By Ellie Krieger

This refreshing, fruity granita gets its sweetness from the melon itself — no added sugar needed. It’s simple to make: Just blend the melon with a bright kick of lime juice and cooling mint leaves. The hardest part is remembering to stir the mixture with a fork every 20 minutes or so for several hours. Scooped into cups and served topped with a mint sprig, there is no cooler way to enjoy fresh fruit.

Make ahead: The granita mixture needs to be prepared and frozen — with periodic stirring — at least 4 hours in advance.

Storage: Freeze, covered, for up to 1 week. Let soften slightly to rescrape before serving.

Substitutions: No honeydew? >> Use watermelon or cantaloupe.