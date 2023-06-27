Hummus Pasta With Tomatoes and Olives
This quick one-pot recipe combines leftover or store-bought hummus with pasta, tomatoes, olives and basil to create a creamy vegan dish with flavorful sparks. This is as good cold or at room temperature as it is warm. Since different brands or recipes for hummus vary in saltiness, be sure to taste and adjust the seasoning as you see fit.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from “Plant-Based on a Budget: Quick and Easy” by Toni Okamoto (BenBella Books, 2023).
Ingredients
- Fine salt
- 1 (1-pound) package bucatini, spaghetti or your other favorite pasta
- 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil)
- 1 cup hummus
- 1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes, plus more for garnish
- 2/3 cup sliced kalamata olives, plus more for garnish
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, plus more to taste
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package instructions until al dente.
Step 2
While the pasta is cooking, scoop out 2 cups of the boiling water from the pot and transfer to a small bowl. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and let them soak until tender, 5 to 10 minutes, then drain and chop.
Step 3
When the pasta is done, scoop out 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain. Return the cooked pasta and 1/2 cup of the reserved water to the same pot and stir in the sun-dried tomatoes, hummus, fresh tomatoes, olives, basil, lemon juice and pepper, tossing to combine. Add some or all of the remaining cooking water if needed to loosen the sauce. Taste, and season with salt, more lemon juice and/or pepper, if needed.
Step 4
Garnish with more tomatoes, olives and basil, and drizzle with olive oil. Serve warm, at room temperature or cold.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups)
Calories
625
Carbohydrates
107 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
13 g
Fiber
8 g
Protein
21 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
781 mg
Sugar
10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan.