Hummus Pasta With Tomatoes and Olives

By Joe Yonan

This quick one-pot recipe combines leftover or store-bought hummus with pasta, tomatoes, olives and basil to create a creamy vegan dish with flavorful sparks. This is as good cold or at room temperature as it is warm. Since different brands or recipes for hummus vary in saltiness, be sure to taste and adjust the seasoning as you see fit.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.