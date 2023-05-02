Kotlet (Persian Meat Patties)
A popular Iranian snack, lunch, sandwich filling or road-trip picnic dish, kotlet also makes a great weeknight meal. The combination of potatoes and meat, turned into a spiced patty and fried is easy to love. Serve them with flatbreads or rice for a more filling meal.
Storage: Leftovers may be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza
Ingredients
- 3 small yellow potatoes (12 ounces total), unpeeled
- 1 pound ground beef, lamb or turkey
- 1 small yellow onion (6 ounces), shredded
- 2 large eggs
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 3/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Neutral oil, such as vegetable or grapeseed, for frying
- Sliced tomatoes, for serving
- Sliced cucumbers, for serving
- Fresh tender herbs, such as parsley and basil, for serving
- Flatbread, such as lavash, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Line a baking sheet or plate with a clean paper bag or towels and place it near the stove.
Step 2
Place the potatoes on a small plate and microwave them for 4 to 6 minutes on HIGH, or until partially cooked but not completely soft. Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the meat, onion, eggs, garlic, cumin, turmeric, salt, cinnamon and pepper. Grate the potatoes into the bowl, discarding any potato skin that comes loose. Using your hands, mix and knead the mixture until smooth, about 2 minutes. The mixture will be somewhat wet.
Step 4
Divide the mixture into 16 equal portions and shape each one into a 1/2-inch-thick round or oval patty; transfer them to a platter or baking sheet.
Step 5
Set a 12-inch cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough oil to come 1/2-inch up the sides of the pan and heat it until a little piece of the meat mixture dropped into the pan sizzles immediately. Then, working in batches, carefully slide the patties into the oil, letting them fall away from you so you don’t get splattered with the hot oil. Leave at least 1 inch of space between the patties. Use a splatter guard as needed.
Step 6
Cook each patty until deeply browned, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the patties and cook until well browned on the other side, about 3 minutes more. Transfer the cooked patties to the prepared baking sheet or plate to drain and repeat with the remaining mixture, adding more oil to the skillet and adjusting the heat as needed.
Step 7
Serve hot, warm or at room temperature, with tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh herbs and flatbread on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Due to the variable oil absorption when frying, nutritional analysis is not available.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza
Tested by G. Daniela Galarza.