By Ann Maloney

To get kung pao chicken – a classic Sichuan dish – right, the chicken and scallions must be cut to roughly the size of the peanuts, so you get a little of each ingredient in every bite; and the sauce should be a balance of heat, sweetness and tang that coats each morsel, “with no standing sauce” in the serving plate, according to the Leung family, authors of the cookbook “The Woks of Life.” They lament the craze of “kung pao-ing the heck out of everything,” noting that you can’t just throw “peanuts into any wok full of meat and sauce and call it kung pao. The interplay of flavors and textures in this dish is key.” Freshly ground Sichuan peppercorns give the dish its distinctive flavor.

If you are serving the dish with rice, put it on to cook before you start making this dish and it should be ready just before the kung pao is done.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Where to buy: Sichuan peppercorns, Shaoxing wine, rice vinegar, and light and dark soy sauce can be found at Asian markets and online.

Notes: The Leung family encourages you to “wok-roast” your own peanuts. Here’s how: In a wok or skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 teaspoon of neutral oil until it shimmers. Add 1 cup of raw peanuts and stir-fry constantly, to prevent burning, until slightly darkened, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and cook for 1 more minute using the residual heat of the wok. Transfer to a plate to cool.

This recipe calls for light and dark soy sauces. You can substitute regular low-sodium soy sauce, to taste, but it will have an impact on the final result.