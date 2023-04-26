Lemon-pepper chicken wings are a staple among residents of Atlanta and Chicago and those with connections to those cities. Many of the local versions rely on a premade lemon-pepper seasoning blend that gets an extra zip from citric acid. The wings come either "wet" or "dry," indicating whether a sauce is used in addition to, or in place of, the spice blend. This is a wet version inspired by the staple found at American Deli in Atlanta, with a lemon-pepper sauce that gets its flavor from fresh lemon zest and juice and freshly cracked pepper (which is preferable to the pre-ground spice since the ingredient is so prominent). If you want to mix it up, you can try a mix of peppercorns instead of just black ones for more peppery complexity and nuance.

You can also use the recipe for the wings as a base and substitute the related recipes for Gochujang-Honey Wing Sauce or Buffalo Wing Sauce instead of the lemon-pepper version. Or for a party, make a large platter with all three.

Clarification: A previous version of this recipe omitted a reference to Atlanta's American Deli as a recipe inspiration source.

Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

The wings can be tossed with the baking powder and seasonings and refrigerated uncovered up to 1 day in advance.