Lemon Posset on a table in a Studio
Scott Suchman for The Washington Post; styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post

Lemon Posset

By G. Daniela Galarza

This classic British pudding is a simple mix of cream, sugar and lemon juice. A touch of crème fraîche gives it a firmer texture, which is nice if you want to top the pudding with fresh or stewed fruit.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Make Ahead: The posset needs to be refrigerated for 2 to 3 hours before serving.

From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 6
  • 2 cups (480 milliliters) heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup (112 grams) crème fraîche (may substitute additional cream)
  • 2/3 cup (134 grams) granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest (from 2 large lemons)
  • 1/3 cup (100 milliliters) fresh lemon juice (from 2 to 3 large lemons)
  • Fresh or cooked fruit, such as berries or rhubarb, for serving

Directions

Time Icon Total: 10 mins, plus 2 to 3 hours chilling time

  1. Step 1

    In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the heavy cream, crème fraîche, sugar and lemon zest. Bring mixture to a gentle boil and boil for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

  2. Step 2

    Maintain a steady simmer, adjusting the heat as needed, and cook, letting the cream reduce slightly for another 2 minutes.

  3. Step 3

    Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a large measuring cup with a spout.

  4. Step 4

    Pour the mixture into six (1-cup/240-milliliter) ramekins or glasses/tea cups. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 2 to 3 hours, and up to overnight, before serving plain, or with fresh or cooked fruit on top.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (scant 2/3 cup)

  • Calories

    440

  • Carbohydrates

    27 g

  • Cholesterol

    136 mg

  • Fat

    37 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    2 g

  • Saturated Fat

    23 g

  • Sodium

    38 mg

  • Sugar

    24 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.

Tested by Kara Elder.

mailAsk a question
Loading...