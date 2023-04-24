Lemon Posset
This classic British pudding is a simple mix of cream, sugar and lemon juice. A touch of crème fraîche gives it a firmer texture, which is nice if you want to top the pudding with fresh or stewed fruit.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Make Ahead: The posset needs to be refrigerated for 2 to 3 hours before serving.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 2 cups (480 milliliters) heavy cream
- 1/2 cup (112 grams) crème fraîche (may substitute additional cream)
- 2/3 cup (134 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest (from 2 large lemons)
- 1/3 cup (100 milliliters) fresh lemon juice (from 2 to 3 large lemons)
- Fresh or cooked fruit, such as berries or rhubarb, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the heavy cream, crème fraîche, sugar and lemon zest. Bring mixture to a gentle boil and boil for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.
Step 2
Maintain a steady simmer, adjusting the heat as needed, and cook, letting the cream reduce slightly for another 2 minutes.
Step 3
Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a large measuring cup with a spout.
Step 4
Pour the mixture into six (1-cup/240-milliliter) ramekins or glasses/tea cups. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 2 to 3 hours, and up to overnight, before serving plain, or with fresh or cooked fruit on top.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (scant 2/3 cup)
Calories
440
Carbohydrates
27 g
Cholesterol
136 mg
Fat
37 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
2 g
Saturated Fat
23 g
Sodium
38 mg
Sugar
24 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder.