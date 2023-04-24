Lemon Posset

By G. Daniela Galarza

This classic British pudding is a simple mix of cream, sugar and lemon juice. A touch of crème fraîche gives it a firmer texture, which is nice if you want to top the pudding with fresh or stewed fruit.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Make Ahead: The posset needs to be refrigerated for 2 to 3 hours before serving.