Limoncello Pie With Candied Lemons
Food writer Eitan Bernath was inspired by a visit to a limoncello factory on the Amalfi coast in Italy to create this dessert filled with the sunny flavors of lemon. Start with a salted shortbread cookie crust, which pairs beautifully with the smooth, tangy custard, the candied lemons and the hint of limoncello.
While the crust bakes, the custard filling comes together on the stovetop. After the pie cools, it gets topped with limoncello candied lemon slices and a dollop of fresh whipped limoncello cream.
Make ahead: The candied lemons can be refrigerated up to 3 days in advance.
Storage: Refrigerate the pie for up to 3 days.
From food writer Eitan Bernath.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- 11 ounces (317 grams) shortbread cookies, such as Walker’s brand (about 16 cookies)
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 4 tablespoons (62 grams) unsalted butter, melted
For the custard
- 4 large egg yolks
- 3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup (40 grams) cornstarch
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) limoncello
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon (3 to 4 tablespoons juice), divided
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
- 2 cups (480 milliliters) whole milk
For the candied lemons and whipped cream
- 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) limoncello
- 1 cup (230 milliliters) heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- 3 tablespoons limoncello
Directions
Step 1
Make the crust: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine sugar and zest. Use your fingers to rub the sugar into the zest to release the oils. Set aside.
Step 3
In a food processor, process the cookies until finely ground, about 1 minute. Add the sugar-zest mixture and salt, and pulse to combine, 4 to 5 times. Drizzle the melted butter over and pulse until the mixture begins to clump and presses together like wet sand in your hand.
Step 4
Scrape the crust mixture into a 9-inch pie dish. Use greased hands or a flat-bottomed cup to press crust into an even layer across bottom and up sides, about 1/3-inch-thick.
Step 5
Place the crust on a large, rimmed baking sheet, transfer to the oven and bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until lightly browned. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.
Step 6
Make the custard: While the crust bakes, in a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, limoncello, lemon juice and salt until well combined. Set the bowl over a damp kitchen towel to prevent it from sliding around.
Step 7
Place a fine-mesh strainer over a large, heatproof bowl nearby.
Step 8
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat the milk just until small bubbles form around the edge of the pot. Remove from the heat and with a ladle in one hand and a whisk in another, slowly drizzle the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly, to temper the yolks without cooking them. Once about three-quarters of the milk has been added, pour the mixture back into the saucepan. Set over medium-high heat and cook, whisking constantly, until large bubbles form in the center of the mixture and the custard has thickened to the consistency of pudding, about 15 minutes.
Step 9
Remove the saucepan from the heat and, using a flexible spatula, scrape the custard into the sieve set over the bowl, then use the spatula to push the custard through the sieve to remove any lumps. Remove the sieve and whisk in the lemon zest.
Step 10
Pour the custard into the cooled crust and cover with plastic wrap or wax paper, pressing it against the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours, or until completely chilled.
Step 11
Make the candied lemons: While the custard chills, slice the lemons 1/8-inch-thick and remove the seeds. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with wax paper.
Step 12
In a medium stainless steel skillet over medium heat, combine the sugar and limoncello and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve sugar. Continue to cook the syrup until it reaches 200 degrees on a candy or instant-read thermometer, then add the lemon slices in an even layer. Cook at a simmer, adjusting the heat as needed, until the slices turn a light golden color, 4 to 5 minutes, then, using a fork or small tongs, transfer the slices to the prepared pan to cool and set.
Step 13
Make the whipped cream: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, or using a handheld mixer and a large bowl, combine the cream and confectioners’ sugar and beat on medium to medium-high speed until the cream forms medium peaks, about 5 minutes. Add the limoncello and gently stir it into the cream until fully incorporated.
Step 14
When ready to serve, discard the wax paper or plastic wrap. Arrange the candied lemon slices and whipped cream on top of the pie, slice and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 slice)
Calories
629
Carbohydrates
73 g
Cholesterol
165 mg
Fat
31 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
7 g
Saturated Fat
15 g
Sodium
413 mg
Sugar
47 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Debi Suchman and Ann Maloney.