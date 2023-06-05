Limoncello Pie With Candied Lemons

By Eitan Bernath

Food writer Eitan Bernath was inspired by a visit to a limoncello factory on the Amalfi coast in Italy to create this dessert filled with the sunny flavors of lemon. Start with a salted shortbread cookie crust, which pairs beautifully with the smooth, tangy custard, the candied lemons and the hint of limoncello.

While the crust bakes, the custard filling comes together on the stovetop. After the pie cools, it gets topped with limoncello candied lemon slices and a dollop of fresh whipped limoncello cream.

Make ahead: The candied lemons can be refrigerated up to 3 days in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate the pie for up to 3 days.