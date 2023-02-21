Loaded Baked Potatoes With Black Beans and Cajun Seasoning

Can a baked potato be your whole dinner? It can, if you top it with protein-rich black beans, as food blogger Jennifer Farley did in the Zero to Dinner Party newsletter she wrote for The Washington Post. Farley made hers with sweet potatoes, but we liked them with russet potatoes as well. You can buy Cajun and Creole seasoning or make it yourself.

Sign up for the newsletter here: Zero to Dinner Party

Clarification: The original recipe called for just sweet potatoes, but it has been edited to call for allow for either sweet and russet.

Refrigerate the potato, beans and sour cream for up to 4 days. Store the seasoning in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 months.