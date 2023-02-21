Loaded Baked Potatoes With Black Beans and Cajun Seasoning
Can a baked potato be your whole dinner? It can, if you top it with protein-rich black beans, as food blogger Jennifer Farley did in the Zero to Dinner Party newsletter she wrote for The Washington Post. Farley made hers with sweet potatoes, but we liked them with russet potatoes as well. You can buy Cajun and Creole seasoning or make it yourself.
Clarification: The original recipe called for just sweet potatoes, but it has been edited to call for allow for either sweet and russet.
Refrigerate the potato, beans and sour cream for up to 4 days. Store the seasoning in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 months.
Food blogger Jennifer Farley.
Ingredients
For the Cajun seasoning
- 3 tablespoons mild or sweet paprika
- 1 tablespoon fine salt
- 2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
For the potato
- 4 (12 -ounce) russet potatoes or sweet potatoes, scrubbed well
- 1/2 cups sour cream, full-fat or low-fat
- 2 1/4 teaspoons Homemade Cajun Seasoning, divided, or more as needed
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped (1 cup)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 or 4 fresh chives, finely chopped (about 4 teaspoons)
Directions
Step 1
Make the seasoning: In a small bowl, whisk together the paprika, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powders, thyme and cayenne pepper until combined. Makes about 2/3 cup.
Step 2
Make the potato: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Poke holes all over the potatoes with a fork. If using sweet potatoes, line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper and place the potatoes on the sheet. If using russet potatoes, place them directly on the rack.
Step 3
Roast for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the potatoes offer no resistance when a sharp paring knife is inserted into their centers.
Step 4
In a medium bowl, whisk together the sour cream and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Cajun seasoning. In a microwave-safe bowl, toss together the beans, bell pepper, oil and the remaining 3/4 teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning, until well combined. Taste, and season with more Cajun seasoning, as needed.
Step 5
Warm the black bean mixture in the microwave on HIGH for approximately 60 to 90 seconds, stirring halfway through. (Alternatively, you can warm it in a small saucepan over medium heat.)
Step 6
When the potatoes are tender, make an incision lengthwise in each one, then push the ends in to crack it open. Using a fork, fluff the hot interior. Top each potato with a quarter of the bean mixture, a generous dollop of the spiced sour cream and 1 teaspoon of the chives. Serve hot.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 russet potato with 1/3 cup beans, 2 tablespoons sour cream)
Calories
423
Carbohydrates
75 g
Cholesterol
15 mg
Fat
9 g
Fiber
11 g
Protein
13 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
532 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Jennifer Farley