Lomo Saltado (Sauteed Beef Tenderloin)
This dish of stir-fried beef, onions, peppers and tomatoes is an example of chifa, or Chinese-Peruvian cuisine. It’s usually served with white rice on the side and french fries that are mixed into the flavorful, soy- and vinegar-based sauce. This recipe, adapted from one provided by the Embassy of Peru, is spiced with mild aji amarillo chiles and gets an optional finishing splash of pisco. Ideally made in a wok, this dish can also be made in a cast-iron or other heavy bottomed skillet. The cooking goes quickly, so have all of your ingredients prepared before you begin.
NOTE: Aji amarillo chiles may be found fresh or frozen at Latin American markets. Substitute another mild chile, such as Fresno, a banana pepper, or, for a mild alternative, a small yellow or red bell pepper.
Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
Adapted from a recipe provided by the Embassy of Peru.
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef tenderloin or skirt steak, sliced into 2-by-1/2-inch strips
- 1/4 teaspoons fine salt
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large red onion (10 ounces), cut into 12 thin wedges
- 2 aji amarillo chiles, seeded and sliced into thin strips (see NOTE)
- 2 tomatoes (10 ounces), cut into eighths
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, divided
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, preferably low-sodium
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons pisco (optional)
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
- 8 ounces cooked french fries, for serving
- 2 cups cooked white rice, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Season the beef with the salt. In a wok or large skillet over high heat, add the oil and heat until it just begins to smoke. Add the beef and sear until it’s deeply caramelized, about 2 minutes per side. Reduce the heat to medium-high. With a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a plate and cover loosely with aluminum foil.
Step 2
Add the onions to the same skillet and cook, stirring, until they begin to soften and their edges darken, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the chiles, tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of the parsley, the vinegar, soy sauce or tamari and a few cracks of pepper. Cook, stirring, until the tomatoes and chiles have softened, about 2 minutes.
Step 3
Return the beef and any accumulated juices to the wok or skillet and toss gently to combine. Reduce the heat to low. If using the pisco, add it and then use a long-handled lighter to ignite the sauce. Let it burn briefly to let the alcohol evaporate. Remove from the heat and sprinkle with the remaining parsley and the lime juice.
Step 4
Toss with the french fries, and serve family-style, with rice on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving, (1 cup), based on 4
Calories
504
Carbohydrates
34 g
Cholesterol
74 mg
Fat
27 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
30 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
740 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Yuki Noguchi and G. Daniela Galarza