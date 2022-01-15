Lomo Saltado (Sauteed Beef Tenderloin)

This dish of stir-fried beef, onions, peppers and tomatoes is an example of chifa, or Chinese-Peruvian cuisine. It’s usually served with white rice on the side and french fries that are mixed into the flavorful, soy- and vinegar-based sauce. This recipe, adapted from one provided by the Embassy of Peru, is spiced with mild aji amarillo chiles and gets an optional finishing splash of pisco. Ideally made in a wok, this dish can also be made in a cast-iron or other heavy bottomed skillet. The cooking goes quickly, so have all of your ingredients prepared before you begin.

NOTE: Aji amarillo chiles may be found fresh or frozen at Latin American markets. Substitute another mild chile, such as Fresno, a banana pepper, or, for a mild alternative, a small yellow or red bell pepper.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.