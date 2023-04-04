Mackerel Toasts

By G. Daniela Galarza

Popping open a can of mackerel might be the hardest thing about this easy meal for one. Spicy horseradish mayonnaise and crunchy, lemony vegetables keep it fresh. Feel free to mash the fish into the bread for a tidier sandwich, or just keep in mind that some of the toppings may slip off as you take a bite. Not into cucumbers or radishes? Feel free to substitute bell peppers, beets, zucchini or snap peas.

