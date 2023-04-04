Mackerel Toasts
Popping open a can of mackerel might be the hardest thing about this easy meal for one. Spicy horseradish mayonnaise and crunchy, lemony vegetables keep it fresh. Feel free to mash the fish into the bread for a tidier sandwich, or just keep in mind that some of the toppings may slip off as you take a bite. Not into cucumbers or radishes? Feel free to substitute bell peppers, beets, zucchini or snap peas.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained if watery
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small lemon
- 1 small Persian cucumber, sliced
- 1 small red radish, thinly sliced
- 1 small shallot, thinly sliced (optional)
- Fine salt (optional)
- 2 thick slices crusty bread, toasted, if desired
- 1 (4-ounce) can water- or oil-packed mackerel
- A few leaves of fresh parsley
- Freshly cracked black pepper
Directions
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, horseradish and lemon zest.
Step 2
In another small bowl, combine the cucumber, radish, shallot, if using, and lemon juice. Season with a pinch of salt, if desired, and stir to combine.
Step 3
Lay the bread on a plate. Spread the horseradish mayonnaise on both slices. Pop open the can of mackerel and, using a fork, transfer the fish fillets to the bread, slightly smashing them into the bread, if desired. Top with the lemony vegetables, parsley and cracked black pepper, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 toasts)
Calories
580
Carbohydrates
59 g
Cholesterol
83 mg
Fat
23 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
32 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
721 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.