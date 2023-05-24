Matcha Almond Pancakes

By Ellie Krieger

These gorgeous green pancakes get their hue, a boost of health benefits and lovely tea flavor from matcha, a fine powder made from ground green tea leaves. Made with whole-grain and almond flours and topped with a contrasting crown of fresh strawberries and toasted almonds, it’s a classic weekend breakfast with a healthful, modern twist. The pancakes themselves are unsweetened, but a generous spike of vanilla gives them a sweet essence. They are meant to be served with maple syrup for each person to drizzle to their liking.

Note: The matcha tends to clump, so it helps to sift it into the dry ingredients to help it distribute more evenly.

Where to buy: Matcha can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, tea shops and online.