Matcha Almond Pancakes
These gorgeous green pancakes get their hue, a boost of health benefits and lovely tea flavor from matcha, a fine powder made from ground green tea leaves. Made with whole-grain and almond flours and topped with a contrasting crown of fresh strawberries and toasted almonds, it’s a classic weekend breakfast with a healthful, modern twist. The pancakes themselves are unsweetened, but a generous spike of vanilla gives them a sweet essence. They are meant to be served with maple syrup for each person to drizzle to their liking.
Note: The matcha tends to clump, so it helps to sift it into the dry ingredients to help it distribute more evenly.
Where to buy: Matcha can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, tea shops and online.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (68 grams) whole-wheat pastry flour or all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup (60 grams) almond flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 tablespoon matcha
- 1 cup (240 milliliters) whole, reduced-fat or plant-based milk
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as avocado or canola
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup (30 grams) sliced almonds
- 8 medium strawberries, hulled and sliced
- Maple syrup, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a medium bowl, thoroughly whisk together the pastry flour, almond flour, baking powder and salt until combined. Sift the matcha into the mixture and whisk again to thoroughly combine.
Step 2
In another medium bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, oil and vanilla until combined. Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture and stir just to combine. Do not overmix; it’s okay if there are some small lumps. Let the batter hydrate for 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, in a small, dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast the almonds, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.
Step 4
Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium-high heat until hot. (To test, drop a dime-size amount of batter into the skillet and if it starts to bubble and brown right away, the pan is ready.)
Step 5
Working in batches as necessary, use a 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) measure to ladle the batter into the skillet. Cook until bubbles form on top and the underside is nicely browned, about 2 minutes, then flip and cook until browned on the other side, and cooked through, 2 minutes more. Adjust the heat as necessary to prevent the pancakes from browning too fast before they’re cooked through. Transfer the pancakes to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter.
Step 6
Serve topped with the sliced berries and toasted nuts, with maple syrup on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 pancakes)
Calories
310
Carbohydrates
51 g
Cholesterol
51 mg
Fat
17 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
376 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.