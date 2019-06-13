Mediterranean Cauliflower Platter
This is a free-form way to feed different styles of eaters all at once, with savory, turmeric-roasted cauliflower; a fresh tabbouleh-style quinoa salad scented with parsley and lemon; warm olives and pita wedges for scooping it all up.
Want to add more protein? Carve out a spot (or add side plate) with prosciutto and/or a variety of cheeses.
Roast the cauliflower in advance and reheat it in a 400-degree oven until warmed through just before serving. Cook the quinoa in advance and store it refrigerated; bring to room temperature and mix it with the remaining ingredients just before serving.
From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.
Ingredients
For the cauliflower
- 1 large head cauliflower (2 pounds), cored and cut into florets
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
- 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest (from 0.5 lemon)
- 1/4 teaspoons fine salt
For the quinoa
- 3/4 cups dried quinoa, rinsed as needed
- 1/4 teaspoons fine salt, or more as needed
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/2 cups chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 cups chopped cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and minced (0.5 cups)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from the lemon you zested above)
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the olives
- 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 clove garlic
- 3/4 cups canned ripe green olives, drained
- Pinch dried thyme
For assembly
- 1 cup hummus
- 1 English (seedless) cucumber, thinly sliced crosswise
- Handful roasted, salted almonds
- 2 pitas, cut into wedges
- Sweet paprika (optional)
Directions
Step 1
For the cauliflower: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a large mixing bowl, toss the cauliflower with the oil, thyme, cumin, turmeric, lemon zest and salt until evenly coated, then spread in a single layer on the baking sheet. Roast until fork-tender, about 25 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, make the quinoa: Combine the quinoa, salt and water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring it to a boil, then cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, gently bubbling, for 13 to 17 minutes, until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is fluffy. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. (If making ahead, refrigerate until serving. If you’re making the quinoa salad right away, cool it more quickly by spreading it in an even layer on a baking sheet for about 3 minutes.)
Step 4
Transfer the cooled quinoa to a medium bowl and mix it with the parsley, tomatoes, bell pepper, lemon juice, oil and black pepper. Taste, and add more salt as needed.
Step 5
For the olives: In a small skillet over medium-low heat, combine the oil and garlic. Cook for 1 minute, then add the olives and cook for 5 minutes until warmed through, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat. Add the thyme, crushing it with your fingers as you sprinkle it over the olives.
Step 6
When you're ready to assemble, arrange the roasted cauliflower, quinoa salad, olives, hummus, cucumber slices, almonds and pita wedges on a platter. Garnish the hummus with paprika, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (based on 4)
Calories
560
Carbohydrates
58 g
Fat
31 g
Fiber
14 g
Protein
20 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
1070 mg
Sugar
9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser