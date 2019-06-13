Mediterranean Cauliflower Platter on a table in a Studio
(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Mediterranean Cauliflower Platter

This is a free-form way to feed different styles of eaters all at once, with savory, turmeric-roasted cauliflower; a fresh tabbouleh-style quinoa salad scented with parsley and lemon; warm olives and pita wedges for scooping it all up.

Want to add more protein? Carve out a spot (or add side plate) with prosciutto and/or a variety of cheeses.

This recipe is from Week 4 of Voraciously's Plant Powered newsletter. Sign up at wapo.st/plantpoweredguide.

Roast the cauliflower in advance and reheat it in a 400-degree oven until warmed through just before serving. Cook the quinoa in advance and store it refrigerated; bring to room temperature and mix it with the remaining ingredients just before serving.

From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 3-4

For the cauliflower

  • 1 large head cauliflower (2 pounds), cored and cut into florets
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest (from 0.5 lemon)
  • 1/4 teaspoons fine salt

For the quinoa

  • 3/4 cups dried quinoa, rinsed as needed
  • 1/4 teaspoons fine salt, or more as needed
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 cups chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 cups chopped cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and minced (0.5 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from the lemon you zested above)
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground black pepper

For the olives

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 3/4 cups canned ripe green olives, drained
  • Pinch dried thyme

For assembly

  • 1 cup hummus
  • 1 English (seedless) cucumber, thinly sliced crosswise
  • Handful roasted, salted almonds
  • 2 pitas, cut into wedges
  • Sweet paprika (optional)

Directions

Time Icon Active: 45 mins| Total: 55 mins

  1. Step 1

    For the cauliflower: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  2. Step 2

    In a large mixing bowl, toss the cauliflower with the oil, thyme, cumin, turmeric, lemon zest and salt until evenly coated, then spread in a single layer on the baking sheet. Roast until fork-tender, about 25 minutes.

  3. Step 3

    Meanwhile, make the quinoa: Combine the quinoa, salt and water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring it to a boil, then cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, gently bubbling, for 13 to 17 minutes, until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is fluffy. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. (If making ahead, refrigerate until serving. If you’re making the quinoa salad right away, cool it more quickly by spreading it in an even layer on a baking sheet for about 3 minutes.)

  4. Step 4

    Transfer the cooled quinoa to a medium bowl and mix it with the parsley, tomatoes, bell pepper, lemon juice, oil and black pepper. Taste, and add more salt as needed.

  5. Step 5

    For the olives: In a small skillet over medium-low heat, combine the oil and garlic. Cook for 1 minute, then add the olives and cook for 5 minutes until warmed through, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat. Add the thyme, crushing it with your fingers as you sprinkle it over the olives.

  6. Step 6

    When you're ready to assemble, arrange the roasted cauliflower, quinoa salad, olives, hummus, cucumber slices, almonds and pita wedges on a platter. Garnish the hummus with paprika, if desired.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (based on 4)

  • Calories

    560

  • Carbohydrates

    58 g

  • Fat

    31 g

  • Fiber

    14 g

  • Protein

    20 g

  • Saturated Fat

    3 g

  • Sodium

    1070 mg

  • Sugar

    9 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.

Tested by Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser

mailAsk a question
Loading...