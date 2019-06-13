Mediterranean Cauliflower Platter

This is a free-form way to feed different styles of eaters all at once, with savory, turmeric-roasted cauliflower; a fresh tabbouleh-style quinoa salad scented with parsley and lemon; warm olives and pita wedges for scooping it all up.

Want to add more protein? Carve out a spot (or add side plate) with prosciutto and/or a variety of cheeses.

This recipe is from Week 4 of Voraciously's Plant Powered newsletter. Sign up at wapo.st/plantpoweredguide.

Roast the cauliflower in advance and reheat it in a 400-degree oven until warmed through just before serving. Cook the quinoa in advance and store it refrigerated; bring to room temperature and mix it with the remaining ingredients just before serving.