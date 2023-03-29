Miso-Eggplant and Rice Noodle Salad

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

This miso-eggplant dish will make you rethink the term “salad.” The flavors are layered and bold, and the textures are fulfilling. Miso and eggplant are natural flavor friends – the salty-sweet miso allays the mild bitterness of eggplant. The miso glaze is applied twice, once before cooking and again after, which locks in sweetness and ensures that the eggplant stays silky. The dressing features sesame in two ways – using tahini and sesame oil – to create a creamy sauce thick enough to cling to every noodle. This method of pan-frying tofu is a great one to add to your repertoire, producing slabs that are burnished and sturdy, perfect for adding to salads.

Substitutions: No eggplant? Try zucchini, mushrooms or broccoli.

Substitute rice noodles with rice vermicelli, instant ramen noodles or egg noodles.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

Make ahead: The glaze and dressing can be made up to 1 day in advance.

Where to buy: Miso can be found at well-stocked supermarkets and Asian markets.

