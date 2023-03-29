Miso-Eggplant and Rice Noodle Salad
This miso-eggplant dish will make you rethink the term “salad.” The flavors are layered and bold, and the textures are fulfilling. Miso and eggplant are natural flavor friends – the salty-sweet miso allays the mild bitterness of eggplant. The miso glaze is applied twice, once before cooking and again after, which locks in sweetness and ensures that the eggplant stays silky. The dressing features sesame in two ways – using tahini and sesame oil – to create a creamy sauce thick enough to cling to every noodle. This method of pan-frying tofu is a great one to add to your repertoire, producing slabs that are burnished and sturdy, perfect for adding to salads.
Substitutions: No eggplant? Try zucchini, mushrooms or broccoli.
Substitute rice noodles with rice vermicelli, instant ramen noodles or egg noodles.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
Make ahead: The glaze and dressing can be made up to 1 day in advance.
Where to buy: Miso can be found at well-stocked supermarkets and Asian markets.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the miso glaze
- 3 tablespoons shiro miso (white miso)
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
For the sesame dressing
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1 small clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 tablespoons water
For the salad
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more for the water and to taste
- 8 ounces dried rice noodles
- 1 1/2 pounds globe eggplant, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
- One (14- to 16-ounce) block extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, divided
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced, divided
- 2 tablespoons toasted white or black sesame seeds or a mix of the two
Directions
Step 1
Make the glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, vinegar, oil, water and sugar until smooth.
Step 2
Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, sesame oil, tamari or soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and garlic until combined. Whisk in the water until smooth.
Step 3
Make the salad: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook according to package directions, loosening the noodles occasionally with chopsticks or tongs, until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water until cool enough to handle. Heat the largest skillet or grill pan you have on medium-high heat until very hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Lightly brush both sides of the eggplant slices with the glaze. Working in two to three batches to avoid overcrowding, place the eggplant in the pan in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, pressing it onto the hot surface every now and then, until the eggplant is golden, about 3 minutes. (If you’re using a grill pan, there should be char marks.) Flip the eggplant and cook the other side in the same way, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer the cooked eggplant to a platter or cutting board and brush all over with more glaze. Repeat the searing with the remaining eggplant.
Step 4
Arrange the tofu slices on the cutting board, drizzle with olive oil and season with the salt and black pepper. Using your fingers, pat the oil into the tofu so it’s well covered.
Step 5
Using the same skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat, place the tofu, oiled side down, and cook, undisturbed, until golden, about 3 minutes. Drizzle the top of the tofu with more oil, then flip the pieces over and cook, undisturbed, until golden, another 3 minutes. (If at any time the pan gets too smoky, reduce the heat a little, but try to maintain a steady, high heat.)
Step 6
Cut the eggplant slices into 1/2-inch strips, and the tofu into 1/4-inch strips.
Step 7
If the noodles have been sitting for a while, they will probably stick together. Run them under cold water to loosen up, then drain.
Step 8
In a large serving bowl, toss together the noodles, eggplant, tofu and half of the cilantro and scallions. Pour the dressing over, along with a drizzle of olive oil (this helps to loosen the sauce) and gently toss everything to combine. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if desired.
Step 9
Top with the remaining cilantro and scallions, and finish with the sesame seeds.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 2/3 cups), based on 6
Calories
296
Carbohydrates
41 g
Fat
13 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
4 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
813 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Cece Pascual.