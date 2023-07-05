Miso-Ginger Dressing

By G. Daniela Galarza

Salty miso and punchy ginger give this simple vinaigrette its bold flavor. Use it to dress green salads or grated carrots, shredded cabbage, grilled chicken, poached fish or seared tofu.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. If the dressing separates, whisk it back together.