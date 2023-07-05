Miso-Ginger Dressing
Salty miso and punchy ginger give this simple vinaigrette its bold flavor. Use it to dress green salads or grated carrots, shredded cabbage, grilled chicken, poached fish or seared tofu.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. If the dressing separates, whisk it back together.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup neutral oil, such as refined peanut or grapeseed
- 1/2 cup rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons water, orange juice or carrot juice
- 2 tablespoons miso , preferably white or shiro
- 1 heaping tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a blender, combine the oil; rice vinegar; water, orange juice or carrot juice; miso; ginger; honey or maple syrup; and red pepper flakes, if using. Blend on medium speed until smooth and a little frothy, about 30 seconds. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3 tablespoons)
Calories
177
Carbohydrates
3 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
18 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
1 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
117 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.