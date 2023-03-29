Mixed Vegetable Jeon

A bag of frozen mixed vegetables – peas, corn, carrots and green beans – is a weeknight cooking game-changer that delivers four versatile vegetables in one packet. While often used for fried rice, casseroles or shepherd’s pies, this humble staple can also be employed more creatively. Take this Korean jeon (pancake) recipe, for example. While jeons can be made with a variety of fillings, ranging from shredded vegetables, kimchi, seafood and/or meat, defrosted mixed vegetables step in here to make a savory pancake that’s colorful and full of texture. It’s crispy around the edges with a soft center.

Substitutions: No mixed vegetables in the freezer? Use frozen peas or corn instead. Substitute doenjang or miso with another fermented bean paste, such as doubanjiang or gochujang.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 2 days. Reheat in a skillet or air fryer.

Make ahead: The dipping sauce can be prepared up to 1 day in advance.

Where to buy: Doenjang and chili crisp or chili oil can be found at Asian markets, well-stocked supermarkets and online.

This recipe is featured in the Plant Powered II newsletter. Sign up here.