Msakhan Fatteh

By Reem Kassis

Fatteh is a twist on the traditional Palestinian dish of musakhan, a peasant food usually featuring flatbread, topped with sauteed onions, sumac and roast chicken. Cookbook author Reem Kassis’s modern fatteh calls for broken toasted bread topped with a mixture of onion and shredded chicken. It then gets spoonfuls of a cooling garlic-yogurt sauce for a balanced mix of flavors and textures. The dish can be served as a main meal, a snack or as part of a spread. The recipe calls for poaching the chicken, but feel free to use leftover meat from a rotisserie or roasted bird.

If you do not have access to the thin large Lebanese pita bread, any pita bread will work. When buying sumac, look for a product that doesn’t contain salt.

Note: Toast the pine nuts in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat for several minutes until fragrant and lightly browned, shaking the pan occasionally to avoid scorching.

Make ahead: The pita can be toasted up to 3 days in advance, cooled completely and stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

Where to buy: Sumac is available at well-stocked supermarkets and online.

Storage: Refrigerate the yogurt and meat separately for up to 4 days.