Msakhan Fatteh
Fatteh is a twist on the traditional Palestinian dish of musakhan, a peasant food usually featuring flatbread, topped with sauteed onions, sumac and roast chicken. Cookbook author Reem Kassis’s modern fatteh calls for broken toasted bread topped with a mixture of onion and shredded chicken. It then gets spoonfuls of a cooling garlic-yogurt sauce for a balanced mix of flavors and textures. The dish can be served as a main meal, a snack or as part of a spread. The recipe calls for poaching the chicken, but feel free to use leftover meat from a rotisserie or roasted bird.
If you do not have access to the thin large Lebanese pita bread, any pita bread will work. When buying sumac, look for a product that doesn’t contain salt.
Note: Toast the pine nuts in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat for several minutes until fragrant and lightly browned, shaking the pan occasionally to avoid scorching.
Make ahead: The pita can be toasted up to 3 days in advance, cooled completely and stored in an airtight container at room temperature.
Where to buy: Sumac is available at well-stocked supermarkets and online.
Storage: Refrigerate the yogurt and meat separately for up to 4 days.
From cookbook author Reem Kassis.
Ingredients
For the chicken and onions
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2 pounds yellow onions, halved and thinly sliced
- 2 to 3 teaspoons fine salt, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 to 5 allspice berries
- Water, as needed
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 3 large, thin Lebanese pitas (3 ounces each), cut into 3/4-inch squares (4 cups; may substitute with store-bought pita chips)
- 3 tablespoons ground sumac (see headnote), divided
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 6 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted (see Note)
For the yogurt sauce
- 1 pound plain yogurt (regular, Greek or a combination)
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
- 2 tablespoons well-stirred tahini
- 1 large clove garlic, crushed or finely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
For the garnishes (optional and can use any combination of the below)
- Pine nuts or slivered almonds, toasted
- Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Pomegranate seeds
- Ground sumac
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Directions
Step 1
Cook the chicken and onions: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium-low heat, combine the olive oil, onions and 1 teaspoon of the salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions soften considerably but do not brown or caramelize, 30 to 40 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the chicken, 1 teaspoon of the salt, the bay leaf, allspice berries and enough water to cover. Bring to a bare simmer, then reduce the heat to low and cook until the chicken registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, then drain and rinse the chicken. Transfer to a bowl, cover and set aside until cool enough to handle, then shred the chicken using your hands or two forks.
Step 4
Arrange the pita squares on a large, rimmed baking sheet, transfer to the oven and toast for about 15 minutes, or until dry and crisp and starting to darken, stirring occasionally. (If using store-bought pita chips, skip this step.)
Step 5
When the onions have softened, add the shredded chicken, sumac, cumin, pepper and cinnamon and stir to incorporate. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the flavors meld, 3 to 5 minutes. Taste, and season with the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, if desired. Add the pine nuts, and toss or stir to combine.
Step 6
Make the yogurt sauce: While the onions and chicken cook, in a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, tahini, garlic and salt until fully combined. Set aside until ready to assemble.
Step 7
Assemble the dish: Place the toasted pita on the bottom of a large, rimmed serving platter and top with the chicken-and-onion mixture. Evenly spoon the yogurt sauce over, smoothing it out if necessary. Sprinkle with your chosen combination of garnishes and a drizzle of olive oil, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup pita, 3/4 cup chicken and 1/2 cup yogurt), based on 8
Calories
412
Carbohydrates
22 g
Cholesterol
56 mg
Fat
25 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
26 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
1055 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Jim Webster.