Mushroom Banh Mi

By Jim Webster

A definitive element of a traditional banh mi is the liver-y pâté, and vegetarian versions of the classic Vietnamese sandwich often go without any alternative. Here, sauteed mushrooms are reduced to a paste with funky fermented beans to create a plant-based counterpart that may be even more interesting than the original. There are many varieties of fermented bean products available, using black, soy and broad (doubanjiang) beans. Some are whole beans, others come in the form of paste. Some are packed in chili oil. Any will work here. A widely available brand is Lao Gan Ma.

The choice of bread is critical: You’ll need something with an assertive crustiness to offset the softness of the mushrooms and pâté. This was tested with a standard supermarket French baguette that was 22 inches long and weighed 10 ounces. If you’d like to warm the bread, you might need to cut it in half to fit in the oven.

NOTE: Due to variable ingredients, the nutritional analysis does not include quick pickles.

Storage: The quick pickles and mushroom pâté can be refrigerated in separate airtight containers, for up to 4 days.

Where to buy: Dried shiitake mushrooms and fermented beans or pastes can be found at Asian markets and online.

