Mushroom Banh Mi
A definitive element of a traditional banh mi is the liver-y pâté, and vegetarian versions of the classic Vietnamese sandwich often go without any alternative. Here, sauteed mushrooms are reduced to a paste with funky fermented beans to create a plant-based counterpart that may be even more interesting than the original. There are many varieties of fermented bean products available, using black, soy and broad (doubanjiang) beans. Some are whole beans, others come in the form of paste. Some are packed in chili oil. Any will work here. A widely available brand is Lao Gan Ma.
The choice of bread is critical: You’ll need something with an assertive crustiness to offset the softness of the mushrooms and pâté. This was tested with a standard supermarket French baguette that was 22 inches long and weighed 10 ounces. If you’d like to warm the bread, you might need to cut it in half to fit in the oven.
NOTE: Due to variable ingredients, the nutritional analysis does not include quick pickles.
Storage: The quick pickles and mushroom pâté can be refrigerated in separate airtight containers, for up to 4 days.
Where to buy: Dried shiitake mushrooms and fermented beans or pastes can be found at Asian markets and online.
Make ahead: The quick pickles and the pâté can be made up to 4 days ahead and refrigerated, separately, in airtight containers.
From staff writer Jim Webster.
Ingredients
For the quick pickles
- 1 cup water, divided
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons fine salt
- 1 cup rice vinegar
- 6 ounces carrot, cut into thin matchsticks or coarsely grated
- 6 ounces daikon radish, cut into thin matchsticks or coarsely grated
For the pâté
- 1/2 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms (optional)
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 medium shallot (2 ounces), minced (may substitute 1/2 cup minced red onion)
- 2 tablespoons fermented beans, bean paste or beans in chile oil
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (dairy or vegan), divided
For the sandwich
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed
- 1 pound large mushrooms, preferably oyster, trimmed and broken into large pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 baguette, warmed, if desired (may substitute 4 crusty sub rolls)
- 1 large cucumber, sliced
- Leaves from 1 bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1
Make the pickles: In a small saucepan over high heat, bring 1/2 cup of the water to a boil (or heat it in the microwave on HIGH for about 2 minutes), then add the sugar and salt, and stir to dissolve. Remove from the heat and add the remaining 1/2 cup water and the vinegar. Toss the carrot and daikon in the brine and let sit for at least 20 minutes and use right away, or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.
Step 2
Make the pâté: If using the dried shiitakes, in a coffee/spice grinder, process the mushrooms until they form a powder, 30 seconds to 1 minute. If any large pieces of mushrooms remain after 1 minute, discard them. You should get about 2 tablespoons of powder.
Step 3
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the sesame oil until it shimmers. Add the cremini mushrooms and shallot and saute, stirring regularly, until the mushrooms soften and brown, give up their liquid and it evaporates, about 10 minutes. Transfer the cremini mushrooms to the bowl of a food processor, add the shiitake powder, if using, and fermented beans and process until the mushrooms break down into a smooth paste. With the motor running, add the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, letting it incorporate before adding more. Use right away, or refrigerate in an airtight container until needed. You should get about 1 1/4 cups.
Step 4
Make the sandwich: In the same skillet you used for cremini mushrooms, over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the mushroom pieces, season with the salt and pepper, and cook until they release their liquid, it evaporates and they begin to brown on the bottom, about 8 minutes. (If you have something heavy, such as a small cast-iron skillet, use it to press the mushrooms to get a better sear.) Stir and brown the other side, an additional 5 minutes.
Step 5
Cut the baguette across the equator, leaving one of the long sides intact and open the bread like a sub roll (alternately, use the smaller sub rolls). Spread the pâté, warm or chilled, along the bottom half of the bread, then follow with the sauteed mushrooms. Top with the cucumber slices, quick pickles, cilantro leaves and jalapeño slices. Cut the baguette across into 4 pieces and serve. (Or assemble 4 individual subs on smaller rolls, dividing the ingredients evenly, and serve.)
Nutritional Facts
(one 5 1/2-inch sandwich without quick pickles)
Calories
446
Carbohydrates
56 g
Cholesterol
30 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
8 g
Sodium
1074 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Jim Webster.