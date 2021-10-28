Mushroom and Leek Cornbread Dressing

Cornbread dressing is a Thanksgiving staple in many homes across the country. This vegetarian version features mushrooms and leeks for umami and subtle sweetness, and fresh tarragon adds a woodsy, citrusy note. While this recipe can be prepared the day of, the cornbread is typically made in advance, which helps save some stress during the holidays.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

The cornbread can be baked up to 2 days in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature. The dressing can be assembled up to 1 day before and baked just before serving.