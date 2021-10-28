Mushroom and Leek Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread dressing is a Thanksgiving staple in many homes across the country. This vegetarian version features mushrooms and leeks for umami and subtle sweetness, and fresh tarragon adds a woodsy, citrusy note. While this recipe can be prepared the day of, the cornbread is typically made in advance, which helps save some stress during the holidays.
Click here to see all the dishes for our fancy and simple Thanksgiving menus for 2021.
Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
The cornbread can be baked up to 2 days in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature. The dressing can be assembled up to 1 day before and baked just before serving.
From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Ingredients
For the cornbread
- 6 tablespoons (85 grams) unsalted butter
- 1 1/4 cups (215 grams) fine or medium ground cornmeal
- 3/4 cups (95 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt or table salt
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup (240 milliliters) whole milk
For the dressing
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 ounces (225 grams) sliced mushrooms, such as cremini, oyster, shiitake or a combination
- 2 tablespoons (30 grams) unsalted butter
- 1 large (12-ounce/340-gram) leek, dark green parts trimmed, rinsed and thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt or table salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
- 3 cups (720 milliliters) unsalted or low-sodium vegetable stock
Directions
Step 1
Make the cornbread: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. While the oven heats up, put the butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet (or other similarly sized metal pan) and place in the oven to melt, 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, add the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt and whisk until combined. Add the egg and milk and mix until evenly combined. Once the butter has melted and the oven is preheated, carefully remove the skillet from the oven, add the melted butter to the batter and whisk until fully incorporated.
Step 3
Transfer the batter into the preheated skillet and bake for about 20 minutes, or until firm to the touch and a cake tester or toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and cool for at least 10 minutes. Then, lift the cornbread out with a spatula and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Crumble the cornbread into a large bowl. Wipe out the skillet.
Step 4
Make the dressing: In the same skillet or using a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until nicely browned in spots, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the butter, leeks, salt and pepper and cook, stirring regularly, until the leeks start to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and tarragon and cook, stirring regularly, until the leeks have fully softened, 1 to 2 minutes more.
Step 5
Add the mushroom-leek mixture and vegetable stock to the crumbled cornbread and mix until evenly combined. (It will look a little soupy, but that's necessary for a moist dressing.) Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if needed.
Step 6
Transfer the dressing mixture to the same cast-iron skillet or an ungreased 8-inch square pan or similarly sized casserole dish, smooth out the top and bake for 30 minutes, until golden on top. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Serve warm.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (a generous 1/2 cup), based on 8
Calories
348
Carbohydrates
42 g
Cholesterol
56 mg
Fat
17 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
7 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
390 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson and Jim Webster