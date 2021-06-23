Mushrooms With Chiles, Limes and Mint
This dish is great as a main or a side dish. Use one kind of fresh mushrooms or a mix of your favorites. Cut them into bite-size pieces and cook them over high heat in a neutral oil until they turn golden. You’ll need a large skillet, or you’ll have to cook the mushrooms in batches. Thinly sliced chiles and minced garlic give the light sauce its kick. Serve with rice or your favorite Asian noodles.
This is best eaten right away, but can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Fish sauce can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian grocery stores and online.
The dressing can be made up to 1 day ahead, but it will mellow a bit.
NOTE: If you are vegetarian, look for a vegetarian fish sauce at well-stocked grocery stores or online.
Adapted from “Everyone’s Table” by Gregory Gourdet with JJ Goode (Harper Wave, 2021).
Ingredients
For the sauce
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons lime juice (from about 2 limes)
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped palm sugar, coconut sugar or white granulated sugar
- 2 small fresh green or red Thai chiles, seeded, ribbed, thinly sliced (may substitute with serrano chiles)
- 1 large clove garlic, finely grated or minced
For the mushrooms
- 3 tablespoons avocado, grapeseed or vegetable oil
- 2 pounds mixed mushrooms, trimmed and cut into large but still bite-size pieces
- 1/2 teaspoons fine salt
- Large handful of mint leaves (about 0.5 ounces)
- Cooked white or brown rice (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Make the sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, chiles and garlic until the sugar has dissolved, about 2 minutes.
Step 2
Make the mushrooms: In a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the mushrooms to the pan, stir well and then spread them out into an even layer as best you can. Cook, stirring every minute or so, until the mushrooms begin to release steam and water, and then turn golden and begin to shrink to more or less a single layer, about 5 minutes. Raise the heat to high and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are a deep golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in the salt and cook for 2 more minutes.
Step 3
Transfer the mushrooms to a serving bowl, add the sauce, and give them a toss. Scatter the mint leaves, whole or torn, on top. Serve warm, with rice on the side, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/2 cups mushrooms)
Calories
169
Carbohydrates
14 g
Fat
11 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
8 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
720 mg
Sugar
9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney