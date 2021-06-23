Mushrooms With Chiles, Limes and Mint

This dish is great as a main or a side dish. Use one kind of fresh mushrooms or a mix of your favorites. Cut them into bite-size pieces and cook them over high heat in a neutral oil until they turn golden. You’ll need a large skillet, or you’ll have to cook the mushrooms in batches. Thinly sliced chiles and minced garlic give the light sauce its kick. Serve with rice or your favorite Asian noodles.

This is best eaten right away, but can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Fish sauce can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian grocery stores and online.

The dressing can be made up to 1 day ahead, but it will mellow a bit.

NOTE: If you are vegetarian, look for a vegetarian fish sauce at well-stocked grocery stores or online.