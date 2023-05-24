Mustard-Glazed Salmon With Garden Lentils

By Ellie Krieger

This dish of mustard-glazed salmon served over a vibrant saute of lentils with fresh vegetables, lemon and thyme brims with color, flavor and nutrition. While beluga (a.k.a. black) or French lentils are ideal because of their elegant, caviar-like appearance, brown or green lentils would work here, too.

To speed up the recipe, use two (15-ounce) cans of brown lentils in place of uncooked beluga ones. You can also prep the remaining ingredients while the lentils are cooking.

Make ahead: The lentils can be prepared and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 4 days in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate the salmon and the lentil mixture in separate airtight containers for up to 2 days and 4 days, respectively.