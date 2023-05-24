Mustard-Glazed Salmon With Garden Lentils
This dish of mustard-glazed salmon served over a vibrant saute of lentils with fresh vegetables, lemon and thyme brims with color, flavor and nutrition. While beluga (a.k.a. black) or French lentils are ideal because of their elegant, caviar-like appearance, brown or green lentils would work here, too.
To speed up the recipe, use two (15-ounce) cans of brown lentils in place of uncooked beluga ones. You can also prep the remaining ingredients while the lentils are cooking.
Make ahead: The lentils can be prepared and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 4 days in advance.
Storage: Refrigerate the salmon and the lentil mixture in separate airtight containers for up to 2 days and 4 days, respectively.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
For the lentils
- 4 cups water
- 1 1/4 cups beluga (black) lentils, rinsed and picked over to remove any stones
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/3 cup chopped shallots (1 medium)
- 1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves (or 3/4 teaspoon dried)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups lightly packed baby spinach leaves, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered
For the salmon
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Four (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets
Directions
Step 1
Make the lentils: In a medium pot over high heat, combine the water and lentils and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat so the water is at a simmer, then cook, uncovered, until the lentils are firm-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain; you should have about 3 cups of cooked lentils.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots and cook until softened, about 1 minute. Stir in the garlic and cook just until aromatic, 30 seconds more. Stir in the thyme, then add the lentils, lemon zest and juice, mustard, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Add the tomatoes and spinach, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through and the spinach wilts, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Step 3
Make the salmon: In a small bowl, stir together the mustard, lemon juice, honey and pepper. Preheat a nonstick or well-oiled grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Place the salmon, skin side up, on the grill and cook for 3 minutes. Gently turn the fillets over, skin side down, brush with the mustard glaze and cook for 3 minutes more for medium-rare, or for 5 to 6 minutes if you prefer the fish cooked though. (If you don’t have a grill or a grill pan, follow the same cooking instructions using a cast-iron skillet, but add a slick of oil to the pan so the fish can sear in it.)
Step 4
Divide the lentil mixture among 4 plates, top each with a salmon fillet and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 scant cup lentil mixture and 1 piece salmon)
Calories
492
Carbohydrates
42 g
Cholesterol
78 mg
Fat
16 g
Fiber
10 g
Protein
49 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
598 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov