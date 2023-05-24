New York Shuk Eggplant Salad
This dish, which in Israeli culinary tradition is a salad as much as a side, was born out of a dinner that cookbook author Homa Dashtaki co-hosted with Ron and Leetal Azari, an Israeli couple who own a harissa company called New York Shuk. The dinner was for the Jewish holiday Shavuot, which often features dairy dishes. The dish has three parts: an overnight-infused saffron yogurt, roasted eggplant and harissa tomatoes.
When choosing eggplants, look for those that have tight, shiny skin. To save time, prep the eggplants and slip them in the oven before chopping the other vegetables and making the dressing and tomatoes.
Make ahead: The saffron yogurt needs to be refrigerated for at least 12 hours before serving.
Storage: If not eating right away, refrigerate the components separately in covered containers. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before assembling to take off the chill.
Adapted from “Yogurt & Whey” by Homa Dashtaki (Norton, 2023).
Ingredients
For the saffron yogurt
- 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads
- 1 tablespoon hot water
- 1 cup strained plain whole-milk Greek-style yogurt
- 1 pinch fine salt
For the eggplant
- 2 large globe eggplants (1 1/2 pounds total)
- 3/4 cup olive oil, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided
- 1 bunch fresh flat leaf parsley leaves and tender stems, finely chopped
- 1 bunch scallions, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
For the tomatoes
- 2 medium Roma tomatoes (8 ounces total)
- 2 tablespoons harissa
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
Directions
Step 1
Make the saffron yogurt: At least 12 hours before you plan to serve the dish, crumble the saffron threads into a medium bowl. Add the hot water and let sit until cool, about 5 minutes. Stir in the yogurt and salt until combined. Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight. The yogurt mixture will turn a saturated shade of yellow and become infused with the flavor of saffron.
Step 2
Make the eggplant: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.
Step 3
Partially peel the eggplants by removing a 1-inch-wide strip of skin lengthwise, alternating with a 1-inch strip of skin on, creating long, zebra-like stripes. Cut the eggplants into 1-inch dice.
Step 4
In a large bowl, toss the eggplant with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Spread in a single layer on a large, rimmed baking sheet and roast, tossing halfway through, for 20 to 30 minutes, or until soft. Remove from the oven and let cool on the sheet. (Reserve the bowl for later use, no need to rinse.)
Step 5
Make the tomatoes: Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. In a medium bowl, prepare an ice bath and set it near your work area.
Step 6
Using a paring knife, score an X just through the skin on the bottom of each tomato. Carefully lower the tomatoes into the boiling water and blanch just until the skin around the X begins to curl back, 20 to 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes to the prepared ice bath. Once cool enough to handle, peel each tomato starting with the X; the skin should come off easily.
Step 7
Cut the tomatoes in half across the equator and, if you desire, use your fingers to scoop out the seeds. Dice the tomatoes into 1/4-inch cubes. Transfer to a small bowl, add the harissa, olive oil and salt, and stir to combine.
Step 8
In the same large bowl used for the eggplant, combine the parsley, scallions, the remaining 1/2 cup olive oil, the lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Add the eggplant and stir to combine.
Step 9
To assemble the salad, use the back of a spoon to smooth the cold saffron yogurt across a platter, creating slightly raised edges around the perimeter. Top with the roasted eggplant mixture. Spoon the harissa tomatoes over and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/2 cups), based on 6
Calories
364
Carbohydrates
12 g
Cholesterol
5 mg
Fat
34 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
6 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
452 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.