New York Shuk Eggplant Salad

By Deborah Reid

This dish, which in Israeli culinary tradition is a salad as much as a side, was born out of a dinner that cookbook author Homa Dashtaki co-hosted with Ron and Leetal Azari, an Israeli couple who own a harissa company called New York Shuk. The dinner was for the Jewish holiday Shavuot, which often features dairy dishes. The dish has three parts: an overnight-infused saffron yogurt, roasted eggplant and harissa tomatoes.

When choosing eggplants, look for those that have tight, shiny skin. To save time, prep the eggplants and slip them in the oven before chopping the other vegetables and making the dressing and tomatoes.

Make ahead: The saffron yogurt needs to be refrigerated for at least 12 hours before serving.

Storage: If not eating right away, refrigerate the components separately in covered containers. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before assembling to take off the chill.