No Food Processor Hummus

Here's the low-tech, more-textured version of Joy Manning's Quickie Homemade Hummus, which calls for crushing the chickpeas a large (gallon-size) zip-top bag.

To double the recipe, she recommends doing a second batch in the same bag.

Manning likes to use Goya brand canned chickpeas (not low-sodium) for this recipe; according to the magazine Today's Dietitian, rinsing and draining them reduces the amount of sodium by 41 percent.

Another tip from the author: Tahini can be messy to measure. Let it come to room temperature first, and pre-coat the inside of your measuring cup with a drop of oil or a little cooking oil spray.

STORAGE: The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.