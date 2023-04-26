No Food Processor Hummus
Here's the low-tech, more-textured version of Joy Manning's Quickie Homemade Hummus, which calls for crushing the chickpeas a large (gallon-size) zip-top bag.
To double the recipe, she recommends doing a second batch in the same bag.
Manning likes to use Goya brand canned chickpeas (not low-sodium) for this recipe; according to the magazine Today's Dietitian, rinsing and draining them reduces the amount of sodium by 41 percent.
Another tip from the author: Tahini can be messy to measure. Let it come to room temperature first, and pre-coat the inside of your measuring cup with a drop of oil or a little cooking oil spray.
STORAGE: The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
From food writer Joy Manning.
Ingredients
- 1 15.5-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (not low-sodium; see headnote)
- 6 tablespoons tahini
- 6 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 small clove garlic, pressed or finely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions
Step 1
Place the drained/rinsed chickpeas in a gallon-size zip-top bag and seal, arranging them in a single layer. Use a rolling pin to press down on the chickpeas to mash them. Roll the rolling pin over the bag to puree the chickpeas as much as you can.
Step 2
In a large liquid measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the tahini, water, lemon juice, garlic, salt and cumin until smooth.
Step 3
Turn the chickpea bag inside out over the cup or bowl, and use a spatula or table knife to scrape out its contents. Stir until smooth.
Step 4
Serve right away, or cover and refrigerate until needed.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
140
Carbohydrates
16 g
Fat
7 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
6 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
270 mg
Sugar
2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder