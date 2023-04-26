No Food Processor Hummus on a table in a Studio
No Food Processor Hummus

Here's the low-tech, more-textured version of Joy Manning's Quickie Homemade Hummus, which calls for crushing the chickpeas a large (gallon-size) zip-top bag.

To double the recipe, she recommends doing a second batch in the same bag.

Manning likes to use Goya brand canned chickpeas (not low-sodium) for this recipe; according to the magazine Today's Dietitian, rinsing and draining them reduces the amount of sodium by 41 percent.

Another tip from the author: Tahini can be messy to measure. Let it come to room temperature first, and pre-coat the inside of your measuring cup with a drop of oil or a little cooking oil spray.

To read the accompanying story, see: How to make the best, easiest hummus, starting with a can of chickpeas.

STORAGE: The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

From food writer Joy Manning.

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 8
  • 1 15.5-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (not low-sodium; see headnote)
  • 6 tablespoons tahini
  • 6 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small clove garlic, pressed or finely grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions

  1. Step 1

    Place the drained/rinsed chickpeas in a gallon-size zip-top bag and seal, arranging them in a single layer. Use a rolling pin to press down on the chickpeas to mash them. Roll the rolling pin over the bag to puree the chickpeas as much as you can.

  2. Step 2

    In a large liquid measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the tahini, water, lemon juice, garlic, salt and cumin until smooth.

  3. Step 3

    Turn the chickpea bag inside out over the cup or bowl, and use a spatula or table knife to scrape out its contents. Stir until smooth.

  4. Step 4

    Serve right away, or cover and refrigerate until needed.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    140

  • Carbohydrates

    16 g

  • Fat

    7 g

  • Fiber

    5 g

  • Protein

    6 g

  • Saturated Fat

    1 g

  • Sodium

    270 mg

  • Sugar

    2 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From food writer Joy Manning.

Tested by Kara Elder

