Nutty, Herby Spring Pasta

This is a cheesy pasta enlivened with asparagus, herbs and nuts – satisfying but light and bright for spring. Feel free to choose your favorite pasta shape; we prefer something short and bite-size, such as orecchiette, macaroni, penne or fusilli. (Ideally, choose one that takes about 10 minutes for al dente, so it matches with the cooking time of the baby potatoes.) It comes together in one pot, plus a food processor – although you could do the chopping by hand if you’d like. This keeps beautifully, making it a good choice for a packed lunch or picnic.

Storage:Refrigerate leftovers for up to 5 days. Freezing is not recommended.

Make ahead:The pasta and potatoes can be cooked and refrigerated for up to 3 days before you cook the vegetable mixture and combine the two for serving.