Nutty, Herby Spring Pasta
This is a cheesy pasta enlivened with asparagus, herbs and nuts – satisfying but light and bright for spring. Feel free to choose your favorite pasta shape; we prefer something short and bite-size, such as orecchiette, macaroni, penne or fusilli. (Ideally, choose one that takes about 10 minutes for al dente, so it matches with the cooking time of the baby potatoes.) It comes together in one pot, plus a food processor – although you could do the chopping by hand if you’d like. This keeps beautifully, making it a good choice for a packed lunch or picnic.
Storage:Refrigerate leftovers for up to 5 days. Freezing is not recommended.
Make ahead:The pasta and potatoes can be cooked and refrigerated for up to 3 days before you cook the vegetable mixture and combine the two for serving.
Adapted from “Half-Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter, 2022).
Ingredients
- 8 ounces baby potatoes, halved or quartered if large
- 1 pound short-cut pasta of your choice, such as orecchiette, penne, macaroni or fusilli
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish
- 1/4 cup raw pine nuts, pepitas, pistachios or walnuts, or a mixture
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided, plus more to taste
- 2 leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise through the root
- 1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 garlic cloves, finely grated or pressed
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more to taste
- 1/4 cup dry white wine, such as pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc (may substitute 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar plus 2 tablespoons water)
- 3/4 cup (about 3 ounces) grated manchego cheese (may substitute nutritional yeast or a vegan parmesan such as Violife brand), plus more for serving
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the potatoes and pasta and cook according to the package directions until the pasta is al dente and the potatoes are barely tender. (The potatoes will take about 10 minutes.) Drain both.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the basil leaves, nuts and/or seeds, 1/4 cup of the olive oil, the vinegar, lemon juice and zest and pulse until finely chopped. Add 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper and pulse to combine.
Step 3
Rinse the leeks under running water, separating the leaves with your fingers to make sure water can get in between (to rid them of any gritty dirt). Shake dry, then thinly slice them into half-moons.
Step 4
In the same pot used for cooking the pasta set over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until it shimmers. Add the leeks and cook, stirring, until lightly browned and soft, 5 to 8 minutes. Add the asparagus, garlic, red pepper flakes, and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the asparagus is just tender, about 3 minutes. Pour in the wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan, until the liquid has reduced slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Taste, and season with more salt, pepper and red pepper flakes if needed.
Step 5
Add the potatoes, pasta and cheese to the pot, tossing well to coat. Add the herby olive oil mixture and toss to combine. Divide among the bowls, top with more basil leaves and cheese, and serve hot.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups)
Calories
568
Carbohydrates
76 g
Cholesterol
13 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
507 mg
Sugar
9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan