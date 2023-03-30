One-Pot Tomato Pasta With Basil and Spinach on a table in a Studio
(Peggy Cormary for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
One-Pot Tomato Pasta With Basil and Spinach

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Tomato paste delivers enviably rich and complex flavors in this quick one-pot pasta. While tomato paste is already a concentrate, we further distill its flavors by cooking it over gentle heat, coaxing out any remaining water. This is an intensely tomato-ey dish that, reinforced by the addition of fresh tomatoes, spinach and basil, still feels light and summery.

Substitutions: No spinach? Opt for kale or chard.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.

Ingredients

Servings: 6
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
  • 1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), diced
  • One (6-ounce) can tomato paste
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
  • 1 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 4 cups no-salt-added vegetable broth or water, plus more as needed
  • 1 pound short pasta, such as rigatoni, fusilli or cavatappi
  • 1 bunch (8 ounces) spinach, trimmed and roughly chopped
  • Freshlyground black pepper
  • 1 pound cherry or other small tomatoes, halved or quartered
  • 1 cup (1 ounce) fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

Directions

Time Icon Active: 20 mins| Total: 30 mins

  1. Step 1

    Heat a Dutch oven or large, shallow pot over medium heat until hot, about 3 minutes. Add the oil, followed by the onion, and cook, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until the tomato paste becomes darker, thicker and starts to stick to the bottom of the pot, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and the sugar and stir until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds. Add the broth or water, increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, stirring well to dissolve the tomato paste into the liquid.

  2. Step 2

    Add the pasta and stir to prevent sticking. Cover, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 10 minutes before tasting to see if the pasta is al dente – different brands and shapes of pasta will have different cooking times. If the pan looks dry, add a touch more broth or water. The sauce should “hug” the pasta without being overly saucy.

  3. Step 3

    Once the pasta is al dente, add the spinach, drizzle with more olive oil and season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a generous amount of black pepper. Taste, and adjust the seasonings, if desired. Cook, stirring, until the greens are just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.

  4. Step 4

    Turn off the heat and stir in the tomatoes and basil until combined. Have one final taste, adjusting salt and/or pepper, if necessary.

  5. Step 5

    Divide among bowls, scatter over the crushed red pepper flakes and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (2 cups)

  • Calories

    367

  • Carbohydrates

    71 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    4 g

  • Fiber

    6 g

  • Protein

    14 g

  • Saturated Fat

    1 g

  • Sodium

    461 mg

  • Sugar

    10 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Amanda Erickson.

