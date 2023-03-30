One-Pot Tomato Pasta With Basil and Spinach

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Tomato paste delivers enviably rich and complex flavors in this quick one-pot pasta. While tomato paste is already a concentrate, we further distill its flavors by cooking it over gentle heat, coaxing out any remaining water. This is an intensely tomato-ey dish that, reinforced by the addition of fresh tomatoes, spinach and basil, still feels light and summery.

Substitutions: No spinach? Opt for kale or chard.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

