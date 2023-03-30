One-Pot Tomato Pasta With Basil and Spinach
Tomato paste delivers enviably rich and complex flavors in this quick one-pot pasta. While tomato paste is already a concentrate, we further distill its flavors by cooking it over gentle heat, coaxing out any remaining water. This is an intensely tomato-ey dish that, reinforced by the addition of fresh tomatoes, spinach and basil, still feels light and summery.
Substitutions: No spinach? Opt for kale or chard.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), diced
- One (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 4 cups no-salt-added vegetable broth or water, plus more as needed
- 1 pound short pasta, such as rigatoni, fusilli or cavatappi
- 1 bunch (8 ounces) spinach, trimmed and roughly chopped
- Freshlyground black pepper
- 1 pound cherry or other small tomatoes, halved or quartered
- 1 cup (1 ounce) fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped
- 1 to 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
Directions
Step 1
Heat a Dutch oven or large, shallow pot over medium heat until hot, about 3 minutes. Add the oil, followed by the onion, and cook, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until the tomato paste becomes darker, thicker and starts to stick to the bottom of the pot, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and the sugar and stir until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds. Add the broth or water, increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, stirring well to dissolve the tomato paste into the liquid.
Step 2
Add the pasta and stir to prevent sticking. Cover, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 10 minutes before tasting to see if the pasta is al dente – different brands and shapes of pasta will have different cooking times. If the pan looks dry, add a touch more broth or water. The sauce should “hug” the pasta without being overly saucy.
Step 3
Once the pasta is al dente, add the spinach, drizzle with more olive oil and season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a generous amount of black pepper. Taste, and adjust the seasonings, if desired. Cook, stirring, until the greens are just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 4
Turn off the heat and stir in the tomatoes and basil until combined. Have one final taste, adjusting salt and/or pepper, if necessary.
Step 5
Divide among bowls, scatter over the crushed red pepper flakes and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups)
Calories
367
Carbohydrates
71 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
4 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
461 mg
Sugar
10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Amanda Erickson.