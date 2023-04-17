Orange and Radish Salad With Olive Dressing
This bright, salty-sweet salad makes a lovely side dish for brunch, and it pairs nicely with grilled fish.
Refrigerate for up to 2 days.
To read the accompanying story, see: Welcome the jewels of winter with these citrus recipes.
From cookbook author and recipe developer Julia Turshen.
Ingredients
- 3 navel or Cara Cara oranges
- Fine or kosher salt
- Handful red radishes, cut into thin rounds (1 cup)
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Large handful pitted green or black olives, chopped (generous 0.75 cups)
Directions
Step 1
Peel the oranges and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange in an even layer on a platter or on individual plates and sprinkle lightly with salt. Arrange the radishes atop the oranges.
Step 2
Whisk together the vinegar and oil and a pinch or two of salt in a liquid measuring cup, until well incorporated. Spoon it over the salad, then scatter the olives (to taste) on top.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
180
Carbohydrates
16 g
Fat
14 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
1 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
220 mg
Sugar
9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Diana Maxwell