Orange and Radish Salad With Olive Dressing on a table in a Studio
Orange and Radish Salad With Olive Dressing

By Julia Turshen

This bright, salty-sweet salad makes a lovely side dish for brunch, and it pairs nicely with grilled fish.

Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

To read the accompanying story, see: Welcome the jewels of winter with these citrus recipes.

Ingredients

Servings: 4
  • 3 navel or Cara Cara oranges
  • Fine or kosher salt
  • Handful red radishes, cut into thin rounds (1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Large handful pitted green or black olives, chopped (generous 0.75 cups)

Directions

Time Icon Total: 15 mins

  1. Step 1

    Peel the oranges and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange in an even layer on a platter or on individual plates and sprinkle lightly with salt. Arrange the radishes atop the oranges.

  2. Step 2

    Whisk together the vinegar and oil and a pinch or two of salt in a liquid measuring cup, until well incorporated. Spoon it over the salad, then scatter the olives (to taste) on top.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    180

  • Carbohydrates

    16 g

  • Fat

    14 g

  • Fiber

    3 g

  • Protein

    1 g

  • Saturated Fat

    2 g

  • Sodium

    220 mg

  • Sugar

    9 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and recipe developer Julia Turshen.

Tested by Diana Maxwell

