Orange and Radish Salad With Olive Dressing

Peel the oranges and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange in an even layer on a platter or on individual plates and sprinkle lightly with salt. Arrange the radishes atop the oranges.

Step 2

Whisk together the vinegar and oil and a pinch or two of salt in a liquid measuring cup, until well incorporated. Spoon it over the salad, then scatter the olives (to taste) on top.