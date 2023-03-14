Orange-Sichuan Pepper Chicken

By Ann Maloney

The orange chicken found in many take-out Chinese restaurants is a popular dish, but too often the chicken is fried in a doughy matter and the sauce is “sickly sweet,” Sarah Tiong writes in her cookbook, “Modern Asian.” Her version here pays tribute to that dish, but elevates it with unbattered, pan-fried bone-in chicken, whole spices and just a touch of sweetness from fresh orange juice. Thanks to the Sichuan pepper, “you get a little tongue tingle, too.” Want less heat? Reduce or eliminate it. You can use chicken thighs or legs, a combination of both, or chicken quarters (see Notes) for this recipe.

Notes: Tiong prefers using chicken quarters, with the thigh and drumstick attached. If you do use them, expect to use 2 to 3 and to roast the dish about 10 minutes longer.

You can buy ground Sichuan pepper or use black pepper, if you prefer.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; to freeze, remove the orange slices and freeze just the chicken and the sauce for up to 3 months.