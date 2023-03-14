Orange-Sichuan Pepper Chicken
The orange chicken found in many take-out Chinese restaurants is a popular dish, but too often the chicken is fried in a doughy matter and the sauce is “sickly sweet,” Sarah Tiong writes in her cookbook, “Modern Asian.” Her version here pays tribute to that dish, but elevates it with unbattered, pan-fried bone-in chicken, whole spices and just a touch of sweetness from fresh orange juice. Thanks to the Sichuan pepper, “you get a little tongue tingle, too.” Want less heat? Reduce or eliminate it. You can use chicken thighs or legs, a combination of both, or chicken quarters (see Notes) for this recipe.
Notes: Tiong prefers using chicken quarters, with the thigh and drumstick attached. If you do use them, expect to use 2 to 3 and to roast the dish about 10 minutes longer.
You can buy ground Sichuan pepper or use black pepper, if you prefer.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; to freeze, remove the orange slices and freeze just the chicken and the sauce for up to 3 months.
Adapted from “Modern Asian” by Sarah Tiong (Page Street Publishing, 2023).
Ingredients
- 4 to 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks (3 to 3 1/2 pounds total; see NOTES)
- 1 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed
- 2 teaspoons five-spice powder (see related recipe or store-bought)
- 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons neutral oil, such as canola
- 1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), halved and thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- 8 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 tablespoon Sichuan peppercorns, toasted and ground using a mortar and pestle (see NOTES)
- 2 whole star anise
- 1 stick cinnamon
- Generous 1/2 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 large orange)
- Scant 3 tablespoons chili sauce, preferably ABC brand preferred
- 1 large orange, thinly sliced
- Steamed rice, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Step 2
Pat the chicken dry and sprinkle it with 1/2 teaspoon salt and the five-spice powder and massage the seasonings into the meat.
Step 3
In a large, oven-safe frying pan or skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the chicken, skin side down, and cook without moving it until it turns golden brown, about 5 minutes. (The chicken will splatter, so a screen is useful here.) Transfer the chicken to a plate, leaving any fat in the pan.
Step 4
Reduce the heat to medium, add the onion, ginger and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the remaining salt, Sichuan pepper, star anise and cinnamon stick and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the orange juice and chili sauce until fully incorporated and bring to a simmer.
Step 5
Return the chicken to the skillet, arranging it skin-side up in the sauce, then nestle the orange slices around the meat. Transfer the pan to the oven and roast until the sauce is reduced and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat (away from the bone) registers at least 165 degrees, about 20 minutes.
Step 6
Transfer the chicken to a platter and spoon the orange slices, spices and sauce over the pieces. Serve with rice, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 thigh and leg and 1/4 cup sauce)
Calories
407
Carbohydrates
13 g
Cholesterol
120 mg
Fat
28 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
26 g
Saturated Fat
7 g
Sodium
305 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.