Orange-Sichuan Pepper Chicken on a table in a Studio
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post )
Orange-Sichuan Pepper Chicken

By Ann Maloney

The orange chicken found in many take-out Chinese restaurants is a popular dish, but too often the chicken is fried in a doughy matter and the sauce is “sickly sweet,” Sarah Tiong writes in her cookbook, “Modern Asian.” Her version here pays tribute to that dish, but elevates it with unbattered, pan-fried bone-in chicken, whole spices and just a touch of sweetness from fresh orange juice. Thanks to the Sichuan pepper, “you get a little tongue tingle, too.” Want less heat? Reduce or eliminate it. You can use chicken thighs or legs, a combination of both, or chicken quarters (see Notes) for this recipe.

Notes: Tiong prefers using chicken quarters, with the thigh and drumstick attached. If you do use them, expect to use 2 to 3 and to roast the dish about 10 minutes longer.

You can buy ground Sichuan pepper or use black pepper, if you prefer.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; to freeze, remove the orange slices and freeze just the chicken and the sauce for up to 3 months.

Adapted from “Modern Asian” by Sarah Tiong (Page Street Publishing, 2023).

Ingredients

Servings: 4-6
  • 4 to 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks (3 to 3 1/2 pounds total; see NOTES)
  • 1 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed
  • 2 teaspoons five-spice powder (see related recipe or store-bought)
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons neutral oil, such as canola
  • 1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 8 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
  • 1 tablespoon Sichuan peppercorns, toasted and ground using a mortar and pestle (see NOTES)
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 1 stick cinnamon
  • Generous 1/2 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 large orange)
  • Scant 3 tablespoons chili sauce, preferably ABC brand preferred
  • 1 large orange, thinly sliced
  • Steamed rice, for serving (optional)

Directions

Time Icon Active: 20 mins| Total: 40 mins

  1. Step 1

    Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.

  2. Step 2

    Pat the chicken dry and sprinkle it with 1/2 teaspoon salt and the five-spice powder and massage the seasonings into the meat.

  3. Step 3

    In a large, oven-safe frying pan or skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the chicken, skin side down, and cook without moving it until it turns golden brown, about 5 minutes. (The chicken will splatter, so a screen is useful here.) Transfer the chicken to a plate, leaving any fat in the pan.

  4. Step 4

    Reduce the heat to medium, add the onion, ginger and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the remaining salt, Sichuan pepper, star anise and cinnamon stick and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the orange juice and chili sauce until fully incorporated and bring to a simmer.

  5. Step 5

    Return the chicken to the skillet, arranging it skin-side up in the sauce, then nestle the orange slices around the meat. Transfer the pan to the oven and roast until the sauce is reduced and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat (away from the bone) registers at least 165 degrees, about 20 minutes.

  6. Step 6

    Transfer the chicken to a platter and spoon the orange slices, spices and sauce over the pieces. Serve with rice, if desired.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1 thigh and leg and 1/4 cup sauce)

  • Calories

    407

  • Carbohydrates

    13 g

  • Cholesterol

    120 mg

  • Fat

    28 g

  • Fiber

    2 g

  • Protein

    26 g

  • Saturated Fat

    7 g

  • Sodium

    305 mg

  • Sugar

    7 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Ann Maloney.

