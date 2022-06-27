Pao de Queijo

You’d be hard-pressed to eat just one of these golden, gluten-free cheese puffs that are a Brazilian specialty. Unlike many breads, these bite-size rolls are designed to be eaten hot out of the oven. Cassava flour (yuca starch) and a generous amount of cheese lend pão de queijo its characteristic stretchy, chewy texture.

The rolls are best freshly baked, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 to 2 days; reheat in the toaster oven or oven until warm.

Cassava flour, or yuca starch, is available at well-stocked supermarkets, as well as Brazilian and Hispanic markets, and online.

You can freeze partially baked pão de queijo. Bake them for half the time, about 10 minutes, and then let cool completely, about 30 minutes, before packing into an airtight container and freezing. To serve, bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes (without defrosting) until puffed and deep golden.