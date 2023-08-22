Parasol Cocktail

By M. Carrie Allan

A sophisticated and delicious banana daiquiri upgrade, this shaken cocktail featured in Shannon Mustipher’s cookbook, “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails,” adds banana and a note of pineapple to the mix. The banana can be added via a puree like the one made by Reàl, or for a slightly boozier version, a banana liqueur like that made by Tempus Fugit or Giffard. Mustipher recommends Denizen Aged White Rum for the base.