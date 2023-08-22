Parasol Cocktail
A sophisticated and delicious banana daiquiri upgrade, this shaken cocktail featured in Shannon Mustipher’s cookbook, “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails,” adds banana and a note of pineapple to the mix. The banana can be added via a puree like the one made by Reàl, or for a slightly boozier version, a banana liqueur like that made by Tempus Fugit or Giffard. Mustipher recommends Denizen Aged White Rum for the base.
Adapted from “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails” by Shannon Mustipher (Rizzoli, 2019).
Ingredients
- Ice
- 2 ounces aged white rum (see headnote)
- 3/4 ounce banana syrup or banana liqueur (see headnote)
- 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
- 1/2 ounce fresh pineapple juice
- Freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish
Directions
Step 1
Chill a cocktail coupe. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the rum, banana syrup or liqueur, lime juice and pineapple juice and shake hard to dilute and chill, about 15 seconds. Double strain into the coupe, grate a little nutmeg over the top and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
217
Carbohydrates
23 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
9 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
8 mg
Sugar
19 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by M. Carrie Allan.