Parasol Cocktail on a table in a Studio
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
The Washington Post

Parasol Cocktail

By M. Carrie Allan

A sophisticated and delicious banana daiquiri upgrade, this shaken cocktail featured in Shannon Mustipher’s cookbook, “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails,” adds banana and a note of pineapple to the mix. The banana can be added via a puree like the one made by Reàl, or for a slightly boozier version, a banana liqueur like that made by Tempus Fugit or Giffard. Mustipher recommends Denizen Aged White Rum for the base.

Adapted from “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails” by Shannon Mustipher (Rizzoli, 2019).

Ingredients

Servings: 1
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces aged white rum (see headnote)
  • 3/4 ounce banana syrup or banana liqueur (see headnote)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • Freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

Time Icon Total: 5 mins

  1. Step 1

    Chill a cocktail coupe. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the rum, banana syrup or liqueur, lime juice and pineapple juice and shake hard to dilute and chill, about 15 seconds. Double strain into the coupe, grate a little nutmeg over the top and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    217

  • Carbohydrates

    23 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    0 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    9 g

  • Saturated Fat

    0 g

  • Sodium

    8 mg

  • Sugar

    19 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by M. Carrie Allan.

Published August 29, 2023
