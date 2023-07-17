Passion Fruit Sangria

By M. Carrie Allan

Layering vivid passion fruit into rosé gets you this bright and tangy tropical version of sangria. If you can find fresh passion fruit for garnish, it adds an eye-catching visual touch as the halved fruit will drop its pulpy seeds into the drink, but the drink is plenty refreshing without it. You can float the mint in the pitcher, or just add sprigs to glasses as you serve.

Where to buy: Passion fruit syrup from brands such as Small Hands and Liber & Co. is available online and at well-stocked liquor stores.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 7 days without garnishes.