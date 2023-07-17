Passion Fruit Sangria
Layering vivid passion fruit into rosé gets you this bright and tangy tropical version of sangria. If you can find fresh passion fruit for garnish, it adds an eye-catching visual touch as the halved fruit will drop its pulpy seeds into the drink, but the drink is plenty refreshing without it. You can float the mint in the pitcher, or just add sprigs to glasses as you serve.
Where to buy: Passion fruit syrup from brands such as Small Hands and Liber & Co. is available online and at well-stocked liquor stores.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 7 days without garnishes.
From Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.
Ingredients
- One (750-milliliter) bottle dry rosé
- 3/4 cup passion fruit liqueur, such as Chinola
- 3/4 cup passion fruit syrup (see Where to buy)
- Ice, for serving
- Fresh mint sprig, for serving (optional)
- 4 passion fruit , halved, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a pitcher, stir together the wine, liqueur and syrup until combined.
Step 2
When ready to serve, add some ice to your serving glasses, followed by the sangria. Rub a large sprig of mint gently between your hands to release the aromatics, then garnish each drink with the mint and half a passion fruit, if using.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (generous 1/2 cup) based on 8
Calories
227
Carbohydrates
28 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
5 mg
Sugar
28 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
