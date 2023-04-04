Pasta Primavera
Full of vegetables and coated with a barely-there gloss of cream and parmesan sauce, this somewhat seasonal pasta dish is just as good today as it was when it was all the rage in the 1980s. Save time by cooking the green vegetables with the pasta. Not into broccoli or peas? Substitute other vegetables, such as artichoke hearts, chard or baby spinach. The sauce can be made with heavy cream or half-and-half, but don’t skimp on the parmesan. If you’re grating the cheese, use the small holes on a box grater rather than a Microplane for best results. If you’d rather use fresh spring peas, cook them for a full minute before draining.
Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup (3 ounces) sliced cremini mushrooms
- Fine salt
- 2 spring onions or 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 pound fettuccine
- 1/2 small head broccoli (2 to 3 ounces), cut into small florets
- 1 cup (3 to 4 ounces) chopped snap peas or snow peas
- 4 to 6 stalks asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup (4 ounces) frozen green peas (see headnote)
- 2/3 cups heavy cream or half-and-half, plus more as needed
- 1/2 cups (2 ounces) grated parmesan cheese, plus more as needed (see headnote)
- 12 cherry tomatoes, halved (or quartered, if large)
- Handful fresh basil leaves, torn, for serving
- Freshly cracked black pepper, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil until it shimmers. Add the mushrooms and a pinch of salt and saute, stirring occasionally, until pale brown, about 5 minutes. Add the spring onions or scallions and cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 1 minute. Stir in the crushed red pepper flakes, if using, and remove the pan from the heat.
Step 3
Add the fettuccine to the boiling water and cook approximately halfway, until malleable but still quite firm, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the broccoli, snap or snow peas, and asparagus. Cook until the fettuccine is al dente – or done to your liking – and the vegetables are bright green and tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in the frozen peas, and let them cook for 20 seconds. Reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water. Drain the pasta and vegetables, but do not shake them to dry further. Immediately transfer them back to the pot.
Step 4
Return the skillet with the mushrooms and spring onions to medium heat. Stir in the cream or half-and-half, followed by the cheese, letting it melt. Add the mushroom and cream mixture to the pasta and vegetables, along with the cherry tomatoes and reserved pasta water, and cook, stirring, until the sauce just barely coats everything. Taste, and season with more salt, if desired. If you like the pasta saucier, add more cream and/or cheese. Divide among 4 plates or shallow bowls, top with basil and black pepper, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/3 cups), based on 6
Calories
491
Carbohydrates
65 g
Cholesterol
45 mg
Fat
18 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
17 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
236 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Kara Elder.