Pasta Primavera

By G. Daniela Galarza

Full of vegetables and coated with a barely-there gloss of cream and parmesan sauce, this somewhat seasonal pasta dish is just as good today as it was when it was all the rage in the 1980s. Save time by cooking the green vegetables with the pasta. Not into broccoli or peas? Substitute other vegetables, such as artichoke hearts, chard or baby spinach. The sauce can be made with heavy cream or half-and-half, but don’t skimp on the parmesan. If you’re grating the cheese, use the small holes on a box grater rather than a Microplane for best results. If you’d rather use fresh spring peas, cook them for a full minute before draining.

Refrigerate for up to 4 days.